West Bengal Elections: ‘Will Modi, Shah apologise?’ TMC mocks BJP for ‘insulting’ National Anthem

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: In the latest escalation of battle between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress as elections approach, TMC MP and nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee shared a video on his Twitter attacking the saffron party for ‘insulting’ the national anthem. “Those preaching about Patriotism & Nationalism can’t even sing our National Anthem correctly. This is the party which claims to uphold India’s honour and pride! SHAMEFUL! Will @narendramodi, @AmitShah, @BJP4India apologise for this “Anti-National” Act?” tweeted Banerjee with a hashtag #BJPInsultsNationalAnthem.

The leaders seen in the video present at the stage included union ministers Smriti Irani, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy. Former TMC leaders who have recently joined BJP including Rajib Banerjee and Baishali Dalmiya were also present during the rally. BJP leader and former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh can be heard in the video shared by Banerjee singing a wrong line while reciting the national anthem.

According to Indian Express, BJP West Bengal spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya responded to the allegation saying that there were many leaders present on the stage who can’t sing the anthem incorrectly. He alleged that the TMC is playing politics over the issue.

With TMC attacking the BJP over the National Anthem, the saffron party appears to have got a taste of its own medicine. Ironically, the BJP had once mocked TMC for disrespecting the National Anthem when then TMC MLA Baishali Dalmiya was found talking over phone during a 2016 event.

BJP leader Nalin Kohli had then termed the incident unfortunate saying that the anthem had emerged from West Bengal only. Dalmiya recently switched sides to the BJP and was present on the stage when the gaffe occurred day before yesterday.

West Bengal Assembly Election for 294 seats is due in April-May this year. Nationalism and patriotism have been the cornerstone of the BJP’s recent poll campaigns and West Bengal is no different. The BJP has also targeted Mamata Banerjee over alleged appeasement of Muslims and her opposition to the rollout of the Citizenship Amendment Act in West Bengal.