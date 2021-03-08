  • MORE MARKET STATS

West Bengal elections: TMC replaces Habibpur candidate amid speculation of shift to BJP

By: |
March 8, 2021 12:08 PM

The TMC on Monday decided to replace Sarala Murmu, its candidate for Malda district's Habibpur assembly constituency, with Pradeep Baskey, amid speculation that she might join the BJP after allegedly being denied a seat that she desired.

TMCA senior TMC leader said the party nominates a candidate for a particular constituency "based on his or her winning possibility and not personal desires".

The TMC on Monday decided to replace Sarala Murmu, its candidate for Malda district’s Habibpur assembly constituency, with Pradeep Baskey, amid speculation that she might join the BJP after allegedly being denied a seat that she desired.

A senior TMC leader said the party nominates a candidate for a particular constituency “based on his or her winning possibility and not personal desires”. A statement issued by the TMC said, “This is to inform that the candidate for Malda District’s Habibpur Assembly Constituency, Sarala Murmu, had to be replaced due to her ill health. Pradeep Baskey will be contesting the upcoming Assembly Elections from this constituency.”

Related News

Murmu was not available for comment. This is the first case of candidate replacement in the run-up to the political do-or-die contest for both the TMC and the BJP.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. West Bengal elections TMC replaces Habibpur candidate amid speculation of shift to BJP
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Batla House encounter: Delhi court to pronounce verdict in 2008 case today
2Assembly Elections 2021: Campaigning may hit second part of Budget Session, curtailment likely due to polls
3Curtailment of Parliament session on cards amid assembly polls in various states