West Bengal elections: TMC invokes Goddess Durga to counter BJP’s ‘Jai Shri Ram’ plank

February 13, 2021 6:58 PM

West Bengal Election: TMC has shared a video clip on its Twitter handle in which West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh can be heard saying that Ram has given us the vision of Ram Rajya and he doesn't know where Durga comes from.

West bengal election Dilip Ghosh NJP TMC Jai shri ramWest Bengal Election: Even after my throat is cut I will say 'Jai Bangla' & 'Jai Mamata Banerjee, said Abhishek Banerjee.

West Bengal Election: Two days after the Home Minister said in West Bengal that even Mamata Banerjee will say Jai Shri Ram before the state assembly elections conclude, the ruling Trinamool Congress has invoked Goddess Durga to counter the BJP’s ‘Jai Shri Ram’ poll plank. The TMC has shared a video clip on its Twitter handle in which West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh can be heard saying that Ram has given us the vision of Ram Rajya and he doesn’t know where Durga comes from. It has posted the tweet with hashtag #BJPInsultsMaaDurga. The Financial Express doesn’t vouch for the authenticity of the video.

TMC leader and Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee also attacked the BJP using the Goddess Durga plank saying that the BJP leader has disrespected Mother Durga. He said that Mother Durga holds no value for the BJP and Ram is everything for them. He said that it’s now clear from Ghosh’s statement why women are humiliated and oppressed in the BJP-ruled states. He cited the example of Hathras case of Uttar Pradesh to justify his argument. Abhishek Banerjee said that they don’t even feel ashamed of this. The MP from Diamond Harbour constituency said that even Ram worshipped Mother Durga to seek blessings before embarking on the journey to kill Ravana.

“The way @BJP Bengal is insulting and disrespecting Ma Durga, after this the goddess will only give a befitting answer to all the Mahisasurs in Delhi,” said Banerjee.

Addressing a rally in South Kolkata today, Banerjee said, “They (BJP) are thinking that they can buy votes. I want to say that you take money from them but vote for the ‘joda phool’ (TMC’s symbol). This is a fight to eradicate the outsiders who are trying to impose their culture on us.”

He said that even if his throat is cut, he will only say ‘Jai Bangla’ and ‘Jai Mamata Banerjee’. He said that Mamata Banerjee will not bow down before Delhi.

