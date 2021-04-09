West Bengal elections: Second Election Commission notice to Mamata Banerjee in two days, this time over remark on central forces

The EC has termed Mamata Banerjee's statement as 'highly objectionable remarks' on the Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF).

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has received the second notice from the Election Commission within two days for her speech allegedly violating the model code of conduct. Banerjee received the EC notice for allegedly asking people to gherao central security forces on polling day. The EC has asked Banerjee to submit her reply by 11 am tomorrow, saying that her speech violated several sections of the MCC.

In her speeches on March 28 and April 7, Mamata Banerjee had accused central forces of intimidating voters, working at the behest of the Centre and had urged women to surround central forces and attack them.

“I know under whose instruction they beat up and how they beat up. It is your duty to save the family of the people. If any of our mothers and sisters suffer a single strike with the stick attack them with ladle, spuds and knife. I am telling you. It is the right of women. And if any of our mothers and sisters are denied entry in the voting compartment all of you come out and revolt,” she allegedly said at a rally in Coochbehar on April 7.

The Election Commission had issued the first notice to Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday for violating the model code of conduct over her remark in which she allegedly urged the Muslim community to vote en block for the TMC. She made the remarks at a public meeting in Tarakeshwar.

Meanwhile, campaigning on the last day of fourth phase polls yesterday, Mamata Banerjee asserted that she would continue to raise her voice against any attempt made to divide voters on communal lines and the Election Commission may serve 10 show-cause notices to her. She said that the notices cannot change her stance.

Banerjee addressed four back-to-back rallies yesterday during the day. She also questioned the EC for not filing a complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Why is that no complaint has been filed against Narendra Modi, who talks about Hindu and Muslim every day? How many complaints have been lodged against those who had uttered the word ‘mini Pakistan’ during the Nandigram campaigns?” she said.

She also said that the paramilitary personnel are working at the behest of Home Minister Amit Shah.