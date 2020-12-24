West Bengal elections: PM Modi’s Visva Bharati speech triggers war over Rabindranath Tagore’s legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University, Shantiniketan.

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Rabindranath Tagore was connected with Gujarat, the Trinamool Congress said that Gurudev is a universal poet and should not be linked to any particular region. Addressing a press conference, TMC leader Bratya Basu said that Rabindranath Tagore is a universal poet then why is the Prime Minister so enthused on establishing his links with the state of Gujarat. “It’s unfair to limit the great bard’s relevance to a particular region,” Basu said.

The TMC’s response came hours after Prime Minister Modi addressed the centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University, Shantiniketan through video conference. During the address, the Prime Minister shared Rabindranath Tagore’s connection with his home state, Gujarat. PM Modi said when Gurudev’s elder brother Satyendra Nath Tagore was in ICS, his posting was in Ahmedabad. “Ravindra Nath Tagore used to visit Gujarat often and spent a long time there. He wrote two famous Banga poems Bandi O Hamaar and Nirob Rajni Dekho while being in Ahmedabad,” PM Modi said. He also added that

After the PM’s address, the TMC minister said that the prime minister ‘denigrated’ Bengali culture and traditions. Bratya Basu said Gujarat cropped up often in the Prime Minister’s speech. “Why is he confining Tagore to Gujarat?” the TMC leader said.

The TMC also claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was not invited to the centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati. Basu also said that the Prime Minister made “factual errors” during his speech. “Mamata Banerjee did not receive any invitation for the centenary meet of Visva Bharati,” Basu said addressing a press conference in Kolkata. The BJP, however, has denied the claim.