  • MORE MARKET STATS

West Bengal elections: PM Modi says Mamata’s appeal to Muslims shows minority votes slipping away from Trinamool

By: |
Updated: Apr 06, 2021 3:07 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for seeking en bloc voting by Muslims for the TMC and said had his party made a similar appeal to Hindus, it would have been criticised and censUred.

modi, narendra modiClaiming a BJP wave was blowing across West Bengal and his party would form the next government, Modi said Banerjee's angry reactions indicates that she has lost the polls. (Photo source: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for seeking en bloc voting by Muslims for the TMC and said had his party made a similar appeal to Hindus, it would have been criticised and censUred.

Asserting that Banerjee has problems with people sporting a Tilak and wearing saffron, Modi said the TMC supremo’s appeal to the Muslims reflects that her “minority votes are slipping out of her hands.”

Related News

Claiming a BJP wave was blowing across West Bengal and his party would form the next government, Modi said Banerjee’s angry reactions indicates that she has lost the polls.

“Didi recently asked all Muslims to vote en bloc for her. It shows that the Muslim vote bank is slipping out of her hands. Had we said the same thing that all Hindus should unite, everybody would have criticised us.The EC would have sent us notices. We would have been censored,” he said while addressing an election rally here.

Taking a dig at Banerjee’s comment, rhetorically questioning whether BJP leaders predicting the party’s victory were gods or superhumans, Modi said no one needs be superhuman to predict BJP’s victory as the wave in favour of the saffron camp speaks for itself.

“Didi’s exit is imminent. That is clear after the first two phases of polling,” he said.

Modi also claimed Banerjee had hurt Bengalis’ self-esteem by alleging people come to his rallies for money. Accusing the TMC dispensation of indulging in rampant corruption, Modi said: “Didi has started a new tax in Bengal -‘Bhaipo Service Tax’!”.

“For 10 years, your goons continued to loot Bengal, and you were a mute spectator. For 10 years, injustice with North Bengal continued, but you chose to be a mute spectator,” he alleged.

Modi said, sensing defeat, Banerjee has turned jittery and was criticising everybody and everything, from EC to EVMs.

Referring to some TMC leaders’ claim that Banerjee might contest elections from his Lok Sabha seat Varanasi in 2024, Modi mocked the TMC boss, saying this proves that Didi has accepted her defeat and is looking for another seat.

“Didi is now looking for a place for herself outside Bengal,” Modi said, who had won the Lok Sabha election twice from Varanasi in 2014 and 2019.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Mamata BanerjeeNarendra Modiwest bengal assembly elections
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. West Bengal elections PM Modi says Mamata’s appeal to Muslims shows minority votes slipping away from Trinamool
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1PM Modi speech on BJP Sthapana Diwas: ‘Those who call BJP a poll-winning machine detached from hopes and expectations of countrymen’
2Justice NV Ramana appointed as next Chief Justice of India, to take oath on April 24
3Assam election 2021: Priyanka Gandhi says voters will triumph over ‘irresponsible’ Election Commission, BJP’s negative politics