  • MORE MARKET STATS

West Bengal elections Phase 5 voting: Polling tomorrow; List of constituencies, key candidates, date, time – All you need to know

By: |
April 16, 2021 3:41 PM

West Bengal (WB) Assembly Election 2021 Phase 5 Voting Date and Time, Schedule, Key Candidates: Over one crore voters will decide the political fate of 342 candidates in the fifth phase of polls.

West Bengal Election Phase 5 Voting, WB Assembly Election Phase 5 Key CandidatesCounting of votes for the Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and West Bengal polls assembly elections will take place on May 2.

West Bengal Assembly Election Phase 5 Voting, Full Schedule, Constituencies List: West Bengal is going to vote in the fifth phase of polls tomorrow. The Election Commission has made adequate arrangements in wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases. Notably, West Bengal has recorded the highest single-day spike of 6,769 coronavirus cases and at least 22 more fatalities yesterday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah led the campaign blitzkrieg for the BJP while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi debuted with two public meetings in north Bengal. For TMC, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee led the campaign. This phase is crucial for the ruling TMC, which is aiming to better its 2016 tally of 32 seats, even as a resurgent BJP looks to make inroads. In the last election, the Left-Congress alliance had bagged 10 seats. Elections have been held in 135 constituencies so far and the remaining 159 seats are set to go to polls between April 17 and 29.

West Bengal Assembly Election Phase 5 Voting Time and Date: The polling will start at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm tomorrow, April 17.

Related News

West Bengal Assembly Election Phase 5 Key Candidates: There are 342 candidates in the fray for the Phase-V polls. Prominent names include Siliguri Mayor and Left Front leader Ashok Bhattacharya, state ministers Gautam Deb and Bratya Basu and BJP’s Samik Bhattacharya.

West Bengal Assembly Election Phase 5 Security Arrangements: Security measures have been heightened for phase five in view of the violence in the previous phase, which witnessed the death of five people in Cooch Behar, including four in CISF firing. The Election Commission has deployed at least 853 companies of central forces to ensure free and fair voting.

West Bengal Assembly Election Phase 5 Number of Polling Booths and Voters: Over one crore voters will decide the political fate of 342 candidates in the fifth phase of polls. Voting will be held at 15,789 polling stations in the 45 constituencies.

West Bengal Assembly Election Phase 5 Constituencies: Of the 45 constituencies going to polls, 16 seats in North 24 Parganas, eight in Purba Bardhaman, eight in Nadia, seven in Jalpaiguri, five in Darjeeling and one in Kalimpong district.

Dhupguri                          Maynaguri                         Jalpaiguri
Rajganj                             Dabgram-Phulbari             Mal Jalpaiguri ST
Nagrakata                        Kalimpong                         Darjeeling
Kurseong                         Matigara-Naxalbari            Siliguri
Phansidewa                      Santipur                             Ranaghat Uttar Paschim
Krishnaganj                      Ranaghat Uttar Purba        Ranaghat Dakshin
Chakdaha                         Kalyani                               Haringhata
Panihati                            Kamarhati                           Baranagar
Dum Dum                        Rajarhat New Town            Bidhannagar
Rajarhat Gopalpur           Madhyamgram                   Barasat
Deganga                          Haroa                                 Minakhan
Sandeshkhali                   Basirhat Dakshin                 Basirhat Uttar
Hingalganj                       Khandaghosh                     Bardhaman Dakshin
Raina                                Jamalpur                            Manteswar
Kalna                                Memari                              Bardhaman Uttar

West Bengal Assembly Election Phase 5 COVID protocol: Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the EC has put in place measures to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols during the voting process. The voters will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Counting of votes for the Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and West Bengal polls assembly elections will take place on May 2.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. West Bengal elections Phase 5 voting Polling tomorrow List of constituencies key candidates date time – All you need to know
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1UP Panchayat Election 2021: Violence reported in many districts, 8 arrested after ballot boxes looted amid clashes in Agra
2Farmers’ Protest: Haryana talks tough as COVID-19 cases surge across states
3Delhi riots: Umar Khalid gets bail in case related to criminal conspiracy, to remain in prison on UAPA charges