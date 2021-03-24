  • MORE MARKET STATS

West Bengal elections: On ‘outsiders’ row, Mamata Banerjee says only those sent from other states to foment trouble

By: |
Updated: Mar 24, 2021 3:37 PM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday claimed that her party considers only those people sent from other states to foment trouble before elections as outsiders and not those who have been living here for ages.

Mamata BanerjeeLashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in the state to campaign for BJP candidates, Banerjee said, "I have great respect for the PM's chair, but I am sorry to say that Modi is a big liar." (Photo source: PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday claimed that her party considers only those people sent from other states to foment trouble before elections as outsiders and not those who have been living here for ages.

While her party has labelled BJP leaders coming from other states for canvassing as outsiders, she said that those originally hailing from other parts of India but residing in West Bengal for ages are not outsiders but her “own people”.

Related News

“Why should we label those living here for ages as outsiders? They are an integral part of our state.

“We consider only those pan masala-chewing, tilak-sporting people sent from states like Uttar Pradesh to foment trouble in West Bengal before elections as outsider goons. We will continue to call them as such,” the TMC chief said.

Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in the state to campaign for BJP candidates, Banerjee said, “I have great respect for the PM’s chair, but I am sorry to say that Modi is a big liar.”

“What happened to Modi’s promise of crediting Rs 15 lakh to everyone’s bank accounts? Why should an LPG cylinder cost Rs 900? Why is kerosene scare? What is the fate of the Ujjwala scheme?

“Why are Modi and (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah silent even as farmers are agitating out in the open for months? Why are iron nails being laid out at the farmers’ protest site? Is Modi concerned only about a large industrial group and not agriculturists?” the feisty leader said. Claiming that the Centre’s ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ schem e has been a non-starter, Banerjee said, “I deliver what I promise but Modi fails to keep his promises.”

She cited the implementation of state government projects like Kanyashree, Sabuj Sathi and Swasthya Sathi to back her claims.

Flaying the BJP for promising to constitute the seventh pay commission for state government employees if voted to power in West Bengal, the chief minister said, “First answer why the PSUs are being closed down and at whose behest? You are rendering lakhs of people unemployed. People don’t trust you.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

west bengal assembly elections
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. West Bengal elections On ‘outsiders’ row Mamata Banerjee says only those sent from other states to foment trouble
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Ensure voting without fear, Election Commission tells local administration ahead of West Bengal elections
2Amit Shah in Kerala: LDF, UDF made Kerala a hub of corruption, people see BJP as an alternative
3BJP government in West Bengal will make every scheme scam-free; CM will be son of soil: Narendra Modi