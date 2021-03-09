West Bengal elections: Mamata Banerjee to release TMC manifesto today, to file nomination from Nandigram on Wednesday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Election 2021: The Trinamool Congress will today release its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will unveil the TMC’s manifesto, whose main thrust is expected to be on employment and people-centric projects. After releasing the manifesto, Banerjee will visit Nandigram, where she is taking on her former cabinet colleague and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. She will file her nomination from the Nandigram seat in East Medinipur district on Wednesday.

Reports suggest that Adhikari will file his nomination from Nandigram on March 12. The Nandigram constituency has been held by the TMC since 2009. In 2016, Suvendu Adhikari, contesting on the TMC ticket, won from here by over 80,000 votes. He had defeated CPI’s Abdul Kadir Sheikh who got 53,393 votes with 26.70 per cent vote share. Adhikari, on the other hand, secured 1,34,623 votes with 67.20 per cent votes.

While some say Adhikari is influential in the region and his previous win from here shows his clout, the TMC supporters underplay his victory saying all those votes that he got were for Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress. Now that Adhikari, they say, is no longer with the TMC, he won’t get the minority support which is crucial in Nandigram.

Polling in Nandigram will take place in the second phase on April 1.