  • MORE MARKET STATS

West Bengal elections: Mamata Banerjee to release TMC manifesto today, to file nomination from Nandigram on Wednesday

By: |
March 9, 2021 12:19 PM

West Bengal Election: After releasing the manifesto, Banerjee will visit Nandigram, where she is taking on her former cabinet colleague and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. She will file her nomination from the Nandigram seat in East Medinipur district on Wednesday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

 

West Bengal Election 2021: The Trinamool Congress will today release its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will unveil the TMC’s manifesto, whose main thrust is expected to be on employment and people-centric projects. After releasing the manifesto, Banerjee will visit Nandigram, where she is taking on her former cabinet colleague and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. She will file her nomination from the Nandigram seat in East Medinipur district on Wednesday.

Related News

ALSO READ | West Bengal Election 2021: Opinion Poll predicts Mamata Banerjee’s return as CM, setback for BJP in Bengal

Reports suggest that Adhikari will file his nomination from Nandigram on March 12. The Nandigram constituency has been held by the TMC since 2009. In 2016, Suvendu Adhikari, contesting on the TMC ticket, won from here by over 80,000 votes. He had defeated CPI’s Abdul Kadir Sheikh who got 53,393 votes with 26.70 per cent vote share. Adhikari, on the other hand, secured 1,34,623 votes with 67.20 per cent votes.

While some say Adhikari is influential in the region and his previous win from here shows his clout, the TMC supporters underplay his victory saying all those votes that he got were for Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress. Now that Adhikari, they say, is no longer with the TMC, he won’t get the minority support which is crucial in Nandigram.

Polling in Nandigram will take place in the second phase on April 1.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. West Bengal elections Mamata Banerjee to release TMC manifesto today to file nomination from Nandigram on Wednesday
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India helping to address issue of vaccine equity: Top UN Women official
2Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Thane; 12 fire engines rushed to spot
3Assembly Elections 2021: Opinion Poll shows NDA winning Assam and Puducherry, Congress-DMK to sweep Tamil Nadu