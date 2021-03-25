West Bengal elections: Mamata Banerjee says BJP backing new political party to eat into minority votes

Without naming any party or any person, Banerjee also claimed at an election rally in South 24 Parganas district the founder of that outfit receives money from the BJP.
“A new political outfit has been launched in the state at the behest of the BJP to grab a share of the minority votes and help the saffron party. Please don’t vote for its candidates,” she said.
Only the Trinamool Congress can prevent implementation of the CAA and NPR in the state, and ensure amity among different communities, she added.
