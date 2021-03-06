  • MORE MARKET STATS

West Bengal Elections: ECI says remove PM Modi’s photo from Covid vaccination certificate

Updated: Mar 06, 2021 11:55 AM

The Trinamool Congress which is in power in West Bengal had made the complaint to the Election Commission this week and had alleged that Modi's photograph on the certificates violated the Model Code of Conduct which is in place during the elections and gave undue advantage to the BJP in the elections.

Taking strict cognisance of the complaint made by the Trinamool Congress, the Election Commission of India has asked the Central government to remove the photograph of PM Narendra Modi from the Coronavirus vaccination certificates in all the poll-bound states in the country, the Indian Express reported. The Trinamool Congress which is in power in West Bengal had made the complaint to the Election Commission this week and had alleged that Modi’s photograph on the certificates violated the Model Code of Conduct which is in place during the elections and gave undue advantage to the BJP in the elections.

According to unnamed sources quoted in the Indian Express report, the ECI has written to the Union Health Ministry instructing its officials to remove PM Modi’s photographs from the vaccination certificates. The ECI is also reported to have re-emphasised its instructions which did not allow promoting the party in power through government means.

Apart from West Bengal, the other states which are going to polls include Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. The EC’s instructions to the Health Ministry came after the Ministry had replied to EC and said that the Coronavirus inoculation drive had begun much before the Model Code of Conduct came into force. The Health Ministry had also said that Coronavirus vaccination was a nation-wide process and did not cater particularly to the election bound states.

According to the Indian Express report, the Health Ministry will now have to tweak some changes in its software and bring a filter to mask PM Modi’s image from the Coronavirus certificates. Earlier, acting on the basis of the complaint filed by the TMC, the election commission had instructed all petrol pump and fuel stations in the state to remove Modi’s image from posters of various central government schemes.

