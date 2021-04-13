West Bengal elections: EC ban on Mamata Banerjee a direct attack on democracy, decision taken at behest of BJP, says Sanjay Raut

Reacting to it, Raut in a tweet said, "ECI has imposed a ban on Mamta didi for 24 hours. This is clearly done at the behest of BJP, ruling party in India." (File photo: IE)
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday alleged that the Election Commission’s decision to bar West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours was taken at the behest of the BJP.
This was a “direct attack on democracy” and sovereignty of independent institutions of the country, Raut claimed in a tweet.
The Sena’s chief spokesperson expressed solidarity with Banerjee, while terming as the “Bengal Tigress”. Assembly elections are currently underway in West Bengal.
The Shiv Sena, which is not contesting the polls, has extended its support to Banerjee, who heads the Trinamool Congress (TMC).
The Election Commission (EC) on Monday barred Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours over her remarks against central forces and a statement which had alleged religious overtones.
Reacting to it, Raut in a tweet said, “ECI has imposed a ban on Mamta didi for 24 hours. This is clearly done at the behest of BJP, ruling party in India.”
“It is a direct attack on democracy and sovereignty of independent institutions of India. solidarity with Bengal Tigress, @MamataOfficial @derekobrienmp,” the Rajya Sabha member added.
Banerjee on Monday said she would stage a dharna in Kolkata on Tuesday to protest against the poll panel’s “unconstitutional decision”.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.