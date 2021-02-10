West Bengal elections: Amit Shah to flag off 4th round of BJP’s ‘Poriborton Yatra’ from Cooch Behar on Thursday

Later in the evening, Shah will address a meeting of the party’s social media volunteers in Kolkata. His earlier trip to the state was postponed following violence during the farmers’ tractor rally in the national capital on Republic Day.
The BJP has planned five rounds of ‘Poriborton Yatra’ (journey for change) to cover all 294 assembly seats in the state as it steps up its campaign to end the 10-year reign of Trinamool Congress president and state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.