West Bengal elections: Amit Shah to flag off 4th round of BJP’s ‘Poriborton Yatra’ from Cooch Behar on Thursday

By: |
February 10, 2021 3:30 PM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off the fourth round of the BJP's 'Poriborton Yatra' from Cooch Behar in poll-bound West Bengal and also address a public meeting on Thursday, a party statement said.

Shah will address a meeting of the party's social media volunteers in Kolkata.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off the fourth round of the BJP’s ‘Poriborton Yatra’ from Cooch Behar in poll-bound West Bengal and also address a public meeting on Thursday, a party statement said. He will address the rally at the Thakurbari ground, the party’s chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said.

Later in the evening, Shah will address a meeting of the party’s social media volunteers in Kolkata. His earlier trip to the state was postponed following violence during the farmers’ tractor rally in the national capital on Republic Day.

The BJP has planned five rounds of ‘Poriborton Yatra’ (journey for change) to cover all 294 assembly seats in the state as it steps up its campaign to end the 10-year reign of Trinamool Congress president and state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

