Early trends from the West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 counting suggest a strong lead for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), placing it in a position where it could potentially emerge as the single largest party. Counting is still underway across constituencies, and the numbers continue to fluctuate as more rounds are added.

The early picture has already intensified political activity within both major camps, with attention now shifting to whether the BJP can sustain its lead till the final results are declared.

BJP leads TMC as counting trends tighten in West Bengal

As per early counting trends, the BJP is ahead in 161 of the 293 seats, while the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) is leading in 126 seats. The contest remains competitive, but the BJP’s edge has become the key talking point of the day.

If these trends hold, it would mark a major shift in West Bengal politics, with the BJP poised to challenge the TMC’s long-standing dominance in the state.

Leadership race begins within BJP camp

With the BJP leading in early trends, discussions have already begun around potential Chief Ministerial faces, although no official announcement has been made by the party.

Suvendu Adhikari: Adhikari, currently the Leader of the Opposition, is seen as a major contender. He is contesting from both Nandigram and Bhabanipur and has been one of the most prominent faces of the BJP’s campaign in the state. A former minister in the TMC government, he later switched sides and has since played a key organisational role.

Samik Bhattacharya: The BJP’s state president, Samik Bhattacharya, is also being seen as a possible choice. A veteran leader with RSS background, he has worked on expanding the party’s base in Bengal and has been a Rajya Sabha member since 2024.

Dilip Ghosh: A former state BJP chief, Ghosh continues to hold influence within the party cadre. He played a key role in the party’s rise in Bengal during the 2019 Lok Sabha and 2021 Assembly elections and is contesting from Kharagpur Sadar.

Nisith Pramanik: The former Union Minister from North Bengal has been central to the party’s expansion in the region. He is contesting from Mathabhanga and remains an important organisational figure.

Agnimitra Paul: The Asansol Dakshin MLA and state vice president is also being discussed within party circles. Known for her active campaigning style, she has built a visible presence in state politics.

Roopa Ganguly: A former Rajya Sabha MP and well-known public figure, Ganguly is contesting from Sonarpur Dakshin and continues to have appeal among urban voters.

Early trends show all names in contention phase

All the mentioned leaders are currently shown leading in early trends, although the situation remains fluid as counting progresses across West Bengal. Final results are expected to provide a clearer picture in the coming hours.