West Bengal assembly election’s first phase of voting concluded at 6 pm Thursday (April 23) evening with a historic 91.91% voter turnout. Such a high figure is not just a statistic; it often carries deeper political implications. The jump becomes clearer when placed alongside the 2021 state polls. In Phase 1 that year, turnout stood at about 79.79% till 5 pm and closed at roughly 82.3% by the end of polling.

Another key difference lies in scale. In 2021, only 30 constituencies voted in the first phase, covering districts like Purulia, Jhargram, Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur. This time, a larger number of seats are voting in Phase 1, making the surge in turnout even more significant.

What does a high turnout indicate?

West Bengal has a long history of strong voter participation, but a sharp spike like this can point to several factors like higher political awareness and mobilisation, strong public interest in the outcome and possible undercurrents of anti-incumbency.

The state has long stood out for its consistently high voter participation, with turnout rarely falling below the 80% mark. The 2011 Assembly election saw an exceptional turnout of around 84.3%. Those polls coincided with a historic political shift as the Trinamool Congress ended the Left Front’s uninterrupted 34-year rule in West Bengal.

However, subsequent elections in 2016 and 2021, which recorded turnout levels of around or slightly above 82%, did not trigger similar political upheavals. Instead, they reinforced continuity, with the Trinamool Congress securing back-to-back mandates despite increasingly competitive contests.

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Political war of words amid higher turnout

Addressing a rally in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said May 4, when votes will be counted, would mark the “expiry” of the TMC’s “15-year-old syndicate system and maha jungle raj”. He argued that the high voter turnout signalled a shift from “bhoy” (fear) under the TMC to the “bharosa” (trust) promised by the BJP.

Countering the claims, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed confidence in her party’s prospects, asserting that early polling trends already indicate a win for the TMC. Speaking at a rally in Kolkata’s Bow Bazar area, Banerjee said her assessment of public sentiment suggested the party is in a strong position. “From my understanding of people’s mind, we are already in a position to win given the polling held so far today,” Banerjee said.