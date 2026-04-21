With campaigning taking place intensely ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections, candidate disclosures are offering a closer look at the financial muscle behind the electoral battle. Data from the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) shows that several contestants have declared assets running into tens and even hundreds of crores.

Top 10 rich candidates in West Bengal polls 2026:

Palash Rana – Rs 104 crore

Samir Chakraborty – Rs 76 crore.

Ahmed Javed Khan – Rs 39 crore

Somenath Shyam Ichini – Rs 34 crore

Swaraj Ghosh – Rs 29 crore

Nandita Chowdhury – Rs 26 crore

Dipankar Jana – Rs 22 crore

Raj Chakraborty – Rs 24 crore

Firhad Hakim – Rs 22 crore

Bikashranjan Bhattacharya – Rs 22 crore

WB Elections 2026: Top 10 Richest Candidates by Declared Assets Top 10 List Party Split Key Findings Declared assets — exact figures from ADR affidavit data # Candidate Constituency Assets (Rs) 1 Palash Rana BJP Raidighi, S 24 Pgs 1,04,47,56,390 2 Samir Chakraborty TMC Pandua, Hooghly 76,23,64,000 3 Ahmed Javed Khan TMC Kasba 39,53,53,826 4 Somenath Shyam Ichini TMC Jagatdal, N 24 Pgs 34,72,40,611 5 Swaraj Ghosh BJP Saptagram 28,98,63,958 6 Nandita Chowdhury TMC Howrah Dakshin 26,44,16,942 7 Raj Chakraborty TMC Barrackpur 23,90,88,044 8 Firhad Hakim TMC Kolkata Port 22,57,53,159 9 Dipankar Jana BJP Kakdwip 22,47,43,165 10 Bikashranjan Bhattacharya CPI(M) Jadavpur 21,95,85,917 Source: Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). Based on candidate affidavit declarations. WB polls: Phase 1 — April 23, Phase 2 — April 29. Results: May 4. Party TMC BJP CPI(M) 6 TMC in Top 10 3 BJP in Top 10 1 CPI(M) in Top 10 TMC Candidates Candidate Constituency Assets (Rs) Samir Chakraborty Pandua, Hooghly 76,23,64,000 Ahmed Javed Khan Kasba 39,53,53,826 Somenath Shyam Ichini Jagatdal 34,72,40,611 Nandita Chowdhury Howrah Dakshin 26,44,16,942 Raj Chakraborty Barrackpur 23,90,88,044 Firhad Hakim Kolkata Port 22,57,53,159 BJP Candidates Candidate Constituency Assets (Rs) Palash Rana Raidighi 1,04,47,56,390 Swaraj Ghosh Saptagram 28,98,63,958 Dipankar Jana Kakdwip 22,47,43,165 CPI(M) Candidate Candidate Constituency Assets (Rs) Bikashranjan Bhattacharya Jadavpur 21,95,85,917 Source: ADR. Ranked by declared asset value — descending. ADR Data Overview BJP’s Palash Rana is the only candidate with assets exceeding Rs 100 crore At Rs 1,04,47,56,390, Raidighi’s Palash Rana stands in a league of his own — more than Rs 28 crore ahead of the second richest candidate, TMC’s Samir Chakraborty (Rs 76.23 crore) from Pandua, Hooghly. 1 TMC dominates with 6 of the top 10 spots Despite BJP topping the list, Trinamool Congress places six candidates in the top 10 — reflecting the ruling party’s deep bench of financially strong contestants across constituencies in and around Kolkata. 2 BJP fields 3 high-net-worth candidates BJP’s Palash Rana (Raidighi), Swaraj Ghosh (Saptagram), and Dipankar Jana (Kakdwip) are all in the top 10. Notably, Dipankar Jana also featured in the top 10 for highest declared liabilities. 3 Left not absent — CPI(M)’s Bhattacharya makes the cut Bikashranjan Bhattacharya of CPI(M) from Jadavpur declared assets of Rs 21.95 crore, showing that even Left-aligned candidates compete financially in the current electoral landscape. 4 Wealth cuts across party lines With three major parties — TMC, BJP, and CPI(M) — all represented, ADR data confirms that financial strength in candidate selection is a cross-party trend, not limited to any single political formation in West Bengal. Express InfoGenIE | Financial Express

Palash Rana leads the rich list

Palash Rana of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has topped the list and has declared assets of over Rs 104 crore. Rana is contesting from Raidighi in South 24 Parganas. He is followed by Samir Chakraborty of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), with assets exceeding Rs 76 crore.

TMC dominates among wealthiest candidates

TMC has several richest candidates in the fray. These include Ahmed Javed Khan from Kasba with over Rs 39 crore, Somenath Shyam Ichini from Jagatdal with more than Rs 34 crore, and Nandita Chowdhury from Howrah Dakshin with assets above Rs 26 crore.

BJP and Left candidates also featured

The list also includes Raj Chakraborty from Barrackpur and Firhad Hakim from Kolkata Port, both of whom have declared assets of nearly Rs 24 crore and Rs 22 crore each. Among BJP candidates, Swaraj Ghosh from Saptagram and Dipankar Jana from Kakdwip have assets of Rs 29 crore and Rs 22 crore, respectively.

Bikashranjan Bhattacharya of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) from Jadavpur also features in the top 10 with assets of Rs 22 crore.

Money power remains a key factor

According to the data, the high-net-worth candidates are spread across party lines, with the TMC dominating the list but BJP and Left candidates also making their presence felt.

West Bengal will go to polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29, 2026. The results are set to be announced on May 4.