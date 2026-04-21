With campaigning taking place intensely ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections, candidate disclosures are offering a closer look at the financial muscle behind the electoral battle. Data from the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) shows that several contestants have declared assets running into tens and even hundreds of crores.
Top 10 rich candidates in West Bengal polls 2026:
Palash Rana – Rs 104 crore
Samir Chakraborty – Rs 76 crore.
Ahmed Javed Khan – Rs 39 crore
Somenath Shyam Ichini – Rs 34 crore
Swaraj Ghosh – Rs 29 crore
Nandita Chowdhury – Rs 26 crore
Dipankar Jana – Rs 22 crore
Raj Chakraborty – Rs 24 crore
Firhad Hakim – Rs 22 crore
Bikashranjan Bhattacharya – Rs 22 crore
WB Elections 2026: Top 10 Richest Candidates by Declared Assets
Declared assets — exact figures from ADR affidavit data
#
Candidate
Constituency
Assets (Rs)
1
Palash Rana
BJP
Raidighi, S 24 Pgs
1,04,47,56,390
2
Samir Chakraborty
TMC
Pandua, Hooghly
76,23,64,000
3
Ahmed Javed Khan
TMC
Kasba
39,53,53,826
4
Somenath Shyam Ichini
TMC
Jagatdal, N 24 Pgs
34,72,40,611
5
Swaraj Ghosh
BJP
Saptagram
28,98,63,958
6
Nandita Chowdhury
TMC
Howrah Dakshin
26,44,16,942
7
Raj Chakraborty
TMC
Barrackpur
23,90,88,044
8
Firhad Hakim
TMC
Kolkata Port
22,57,53,159
9
Dipankar Jana
BJP
Kakdwip
22,47,43,165
10
Bikashranjan Bhattacharya
CPI(M)
Jadavpur
21,95,85,917
Source: Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). Based on candidate affidavit declarations. WB polls: Phase 1 — April 23, Phase 2 — April 29. Results: May 4.
Party
TMC
BJP
CPI(M)
6
TMC in Top 10
3
BJP in Top 10
1
CPI(M) in Top 10
TMC Candidates
Candidate
Constituency
Assets (Rs)
Samir Chakraborty
Pandua, Hooghly
76,23,64,000
Ahmed Javed Khan
Kasba
39,53,53,826
Somenath Shyam Ichini
Jagatdal
34,72,40,611
Nandita Chowdhury
Howrah Dakshin
26,44,16,942
Raj Chakraborty
Barrackpur
23,90,88,044
Firhad Hakim
Kolkata Port
22,57,53,159
BJP Candidates
Candidate
Constituency
Assets (Rs)
Palash Rana
Raidighi
1,04,47,56,390
Swaraj Ghosh
Saptagram
28,98,63,958
Dipankar Jana
Kakdwip
22,47,43,165
CPI(M) Candidate
Candidate
Constituency
Assets (Rs)
Bikashranjan Bhattacharya
Jadavpur
21,95,85,917
Source: ADR. Ranked by declared asset value — descending.
ADR Data Overview
BJP’s Palash Rana is the only candidate with assets exceeding Rs 100 crore
At Rs 1,04,47,56,390, Raidighi’s Palash Rana stands in a league of his own — more than Rs 28 crore ahead of the second richest candidate, TMC’s Samir Chakraborty (Rs 76.23 crore) from Pandua, Hooghly.
1
TMC dominates with 6 of the top 10 spots
Despite BJP topping the list, Trinamool Congress places six candidates in the top 10 — reflecting the ruling party’s deep bench of financially strong contestants across constituencies in and around Kolkata.
2
BJP fields 3 high-net-worth candidates
BJP’s Palash Rana (Raidighi), Swaraj Ghosh (Saptagram), and Dipankar Jana (Kakdwip) are all in the top 10. Notably, Dipankar Jana also featured in the top 10 for highest declared liabilities.
3
Left not absent — CPI(M)’s Bhattacharya makes the cut
Bikashranjan Bhattacharya of CPI(M) from Jadavpur declared assets of Rs 21.95 crore, showing that even Left-aligned candidates compete financially in the current electoral landscape.
4
Wealth cuts across party lines
With three major parties — TMC, BJP, and CPI(M) — all represented, ADR data confirms that financial strength in candidate selection is a cross-party trend, not limited to any single political formation in West Bengal.
Palash Rana of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has topped the list and has declared assets of over Rs 104 crore. Rana is contesting from Raidighi in South 24 Parganas. He is followed by Samir Chakraborty of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), with assets exceeding Rs 76 crore.
TMC has several richest candidates in the fray. These include Ahmed Javed Khan from Kasba with over Rs 39 crore, Somenath Shyam Ichini from Jagatdal with more than Rs 34 crore, and Nandita Chowdhury from Howrah Dakshin with assets above Rs 26 crore.
BJP and Left candidates also featured
The list also includes Raj Chakraborty from Barrackpur and Firhad Hakim from Kolkata Port, both of whom have declared assets of nearly Rs 24 crore and Rs 22 crore each. Among BJP candidates, Swaraj Ghosh from Saptagram and Dipankar Jana from Kakdwip have assets of Rs 29 crore and Rs 22 crore, respectively.
Bikashranjan Bhattacharya of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) from Jadavpur also features in the top 10 with assets of Rs 22 crore.