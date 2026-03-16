The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its first list of candidates for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, naming 144 nominees for the polls. The announcement came a day after the Election Commission of India unveiled the schedule for assembly elections in four states and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

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The party’s candidate list includes several prominent leaders across the state. Among the notable names are Suvendu Adhikari, Dilip Ghosh, Rudranil Ghosh, Ashok Dinda and Agnimitra Paul.

Bengal Polls To Be Held in Two Phases

The Election Commission has scheduled voting in West Bengal in two phases — on April 23 and April 29. This is a significant reduction from the eight-phase polling process used during the 2021 assembly elections.

Counting of votes will take place on May 4 along with results for the assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Why Did EC Reduce the Number of Phases?

Asked why the number of phases in West Bengal has come down from eight to just two, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said the poll body had had detailed deliberation and found it necessary to reduce the number of phases and bring it down to an extent where it was convenient for everybody.

Full List of 144 BJP Candidates

The BJP’s first list includes the following candidates:

  1. Sukumar Roy
  2. Savitri Barman
  3. Ajay Roy
  4. Malati Rava Roy
  5. Manoj Kumar Oraon
  6. Bishal Lama
  7. Paritosh Das
  8. Deepak Barman
  9. Sikha Chatterjee
  10. Puna Bhengra
  11. Anandamay Barman
  12. Shankar Ghosh
  13. Durga Murmu
  14. Sarjit Biswas
  15. Manoj Jain
  16. Biraj Biswas
  17. Utpal Maharaj
  18. Kaushik Chowdhury
  19. Tapas Chandra Roy
  20. Suvendu Sarkar
  21. Bidyut Roy
  22. Budhrai Tudu
  23. Satyendra Nath Rai
  24. Debabrata Majumder
  25. Joyel Murmu
  26. Chinmoy Deb Barman
  27. Ratan Das
  28. Ashish Das
  29. Abhishek Singhania
  30. Gaur Chandra Mandal
  31. Gopal Chandra Saha
  32. Nibaran Ghosh
  33. Abhiraj Chaudhary
  34. Mahabir Ghosh
  35. Surjit Poddar
  36. Amar Kumar Das
  37. Bhaskar Sarkar
  38. Gouri Sankar Ghosh
  39. Bapan Ghosh
  40. Bharat Kumar Jhawar
  41. Subrata Maitra
  42. Tanmoy Biswas
  43. Rana Mandal
  44. Nanda Dulal Pal
  45. Naba Kumar Sarkar
  46. Samarendranath Ghosh
  47. Anima Dutta
  48. Bapan Ghosh
  49. Parthasarathi Chatterjee
  50. Ashim Biswas
  51. Bankim Chandra Ghosh
  52. Asim Kumar Sarkar
  53. Sukriti Sarkar
  54. Arindam Dey
  55. Sumitro Chaterjee
  56. Pawan Kumar Singh
  57. Sajal Ghosh
  58. Tarun Kanti Ghosh
  59. Narayan Chandra Mondal
  60. Bikash Sardar
  61. Madhabi Mahalder
  62. Asit Kumar Haldar
  63. Deepankar Jana
  64. Palash Rana
  65. Ashim Sapui
  66. Dipak Kumar Halder
  67. Agniswar Naskar
  68. Tarun Kumar Adak
  69. Veer Bahadur Singh
  70. Suvendu Adhikari
  71. Swapan Das Gupta
  72. Umesh Rai
  73. Rudranil Ghosh
  74. Mangalanand Puri Maharaj
  75. Amit Samanta
  76. Gobinda Hazra
  77. Swaraj Ghosh
  78. Santu Pan
  79. Biman Ghosh
  80. Hemanta Bag
  81. Prashanta Dighar
  82. Susanta Ghosh
  83. Subrata Maity
  84. Sintu Senapati
  85. Ashok Dinda
  86. Subhash Panja
  87. Suvendu Adhikari
  88. Tapan Maity
  89. Sumita Sinha
  90. Arup Kumar Das
  91. Chandra Sekhar Mondal
  92. Ajit Kumar Jana
  93. Pradip Kumar Bijoli
  94. Lakshmikant Sahu
  95. Bhadra Hembrem
  96. Amiya Kisku
  97. Rajesh Mahto
  98. Dilip Ghosh
  99. Rama Prasad Giri
  100. Amal Panda
  101. Tapan Bhuya
  102. Shubhashish Om
  103. Tapan Dutta
  104. Sital Kapat
  105. Sukanta Dolui
  106. Biman Mahto
  107. Suvendu Samanta
  108. Pranat Tudu
  109. Labsen Baske
  110. Jaladhar Mahto
  111. Moyna Murmu
  112. Kamalkanta Hansda
  113. Nadiar Chand Bauri
  114. Mamoni Bauri
  115. Chandana Bauri
  116. Satyanarayan Mukhopadhyay
  117. Kshudiram Tudu
  118. Kshetra Mohan Hansda
  119. Souvik Patra
  120. Billeshwar Singha
  121. Amarnath Shakha
  122. Laxmikanta Majumdar
  123. Nirmal Kumar Dhara
  124. Dibakar Gharami
  125. Subhash Patra
  126. Arun Halder
  127. Saikat Panja
  128. Sanjay Das
  129. Soumen Karfa
  130. Anadi Ghosh
  131. Kalita Maji
  132. Jitendra Kumar Tewari
  133. Chandra Shekhar Banerjee
  134. Lakshman Chandra Ghorui
  135. Bijan Mukherjee
  136. Agnimitra Paul
  137. Krishnendu Mukherjee
  138. Ajay Kumar Poddar
  139. Anup Kumar Saha
  140. Jagannath Chattopadhyay
  141. Dilip Kumar Ghosh
  142. Khokan Das
  143. Dudh Kumar Mondal
  144. Nikhil Banerjee
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With the announcement of candidates, the BJP has formally kicked off its campaign preparations for the high-stakes West Bengal Assembly elections, where the party will seek to expand its presence in the state legislature.