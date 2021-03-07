PM Modi in West Bengal Live: PM to address mega rally in Kolkata; will Mithun Chakraborty join BJP?

PM Modi in West Bengal

PM Modi Rally in West Bengal (Kolkata) Today Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address a mega rally at the Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata. This rally is said to be the culmination of the “Parivartan Yatra” launched by the BJP in Bengal in February this year. Ahead of the rally, a saffron party leader said that Prime Minister Modi will set the tone of the election campaign with a rally at Brigade Grounds. This rally comes just days after the Election Commission announced eight-phase elections in Bengal. Today’s rally will be the first major event of the saffron party in West Bengal after declaration of eight-phase elections in the state.

The BJP has planned to make this rally a grand success with a record crowd presence which the iconic ground has never witnessed. Along with Modi several top senior BJP leaders will be present at the rally. According to BJP sources, the rally might also throw up surprises as a few noted personalities including Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty might be present on the dais. “He may be present at the rally tomorrow. Let’s see what happens,” a senior BJP leader said.

Read More