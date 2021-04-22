West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 6 Voting Live: PM Narendra Modi appeals to voters to exercise their franchise

WB Assembly Election Polls Live, West Bengal Election Phase 6 Voting Percentage Live Updates: Of these 43 seats, the Matua community will be key in about 17 constituencies.
The Election Commission has decided to deploy at least 1,071 companies of central forces in the sixth phase.
West Bengal Assembly Election Phase 6 Polling Live Updates: Polling is underway in the sixth phase of polls in West Bengal today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged the voters to exercise their franchise in the 6th phase. “The people of West Bengal are voting to elect a new assembly. On the sixth phase today, urging those whose seats are polling to exercise their franchise,” he said in a tweet. The polling began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm. Voting is being held at 14,480 polling stations in the 43 assembly segments of the four districts. Over one crore voters will decide the fate of 306 candidates from 43 assembly constituencies. Of these 43 seats, the Matua community will be key in about 17 constituencies. Both the TMC and the BJP have pitched hard to gain the confidence of Matuas, who make for a large chunk of the state’s Scheduled Caste population, in most of the 17 assembly segments going to polls in this phase in North 24 Parganas district and some of the nine seats in Nadia. Apart from these constituencies, elections will be held in nine seats in the Uttar Dinajpur district and eight in Purba Bardhaman.
Security measures have been heightened in view of the violence in the previous phases, particularly the death of five people in Cooch Behar in the fourth phase of polling on April 10. The Election Commission has decided to deploy at least 1,071 companies of central forces in the sixth phase to ensure free and fair voting. The Election Commission has already curtailed the campaigning period and has extended the silence period from 48 hours to 72 hours for the remaining three phases to contain the COVID-19 cases in the state. So far, voting for 180 constituencies has been completed. Votes will be counted on May 2. Prominent names in the sixth phase election include BJP’s national vice president Mukul Roy, TMC ministers Jyotipriyo Mallick, Chandrima Bhattacharya, CPI(M) leader Tanmay Bhattacharya, TMC candidate and film director Raj Chakraborty and actor-turned-politician Koushani Mukherjee.
The sixt phase polls is witnessing a stiff competition between the ruling Trinamool Congress and its main rival BJP. Meanwhile, two persons have been injured after a crude bomb exploded at a house in Ketugram assembly constituency in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district, which is going to polls today in the sixth phase of elections, police said. The blast occurred at Chinispur village under Beru gram panchayat in Ketugram 1 block on Tuesday night
West Bengal Election Live: BJP state vice president Arjun Singh casts his vote at booth number 144 in Jagatdal of North 24 Parganas. His son and party's candidate from Bhatpara, Pawan Singh also casts his vote.
West Bengal Election Live: Voting is underway at booth number 134 - at Raiganj Coronation High School - in Uttar Dinajpur. The voting could not begin on time here at 7 am, due to technical issues.
West Bengal Election Live: People queue up to cast their vote at booth number 175 in Islampur, Uttar Dinajpur district
West Bengal Election Live: BJP national vice president Mukul Roy casts his vote for the sixth phase of state Assembly polls at booth number 141 - at Kanchrapara Municipal Polytechnic High School - in Kanchrapara of North 24 Parganas district.
The people of West Bengal are voting to elect a new assembly. On the sixth phase today, urging those whose seats are polling to exercise their franchise: PM Narendra Modi