West Bengal Elections 2021: Phase 1 voting date, schedule, key candidates and constituencies, Covid protocol – All you need to know

Updated: Mar 25, 2021 11:47 AM

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 1 Voting Date, Full Schedule, Candidates List: The BJP is contesting on 293 seats while it has left 1 seat for its alliance partner All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) headed by Ashutosh Mahto.

West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 1 Voting Date, Full Schedule, Candidates List, Constituency Details: West Bengal will vote in eight phases beginning March 27. Polling for phase-I will take place on March 27 (Saturday), phase-II on April 1, phase-III on April 6, phase-IV on April 10, phase-V on April 17, phase-VI on April 22, phase-VII on April 26 and phase-VIII on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. While multiple alliances and parties are in the fray, the key fight is between chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s TMC and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for a majority in the 294-member House.

West Bengal – 1,01,916

West Bengal Assembly Elections: 30 Constituencies going to polls in Phase-1 on March 27 (Saturday)

Patashpur
Kanthi Uttar
Bhagabanpur
Khejuri (SC)
Kanthi Dakshin
Ramnagar
Egra
Dantan
Nayagram (ST)
Gopiballavpur
Jhargram
Keshiary (ST)
Kharagpur
Garbeta
Salboni
Medinipur
Binpur (ST)
Bandwan (ST)
Balarampur
Baghmundi
Joypur
Purulia
Manbazar (ST)
Kashipur
Para (SC)
Raghunathpur (SC)
Saltora (SC)
Chhatna
Ranibandh (ST)
Raipur (ST

West Bengal Election 2021: Key constituencies and candidates

Purulia: Sujoy Banerjee (TMC) vs Sudip Mukherjee (BJP) vs Partha Prathim Banerjee (Congress)
Medinipur: June Malia (TMC) vs Shamit Dash (BJP) vs Tarun Kumar Ghosh (CPIM)
Kharagpur: Dinen Ray (TMC) vs Tapan Bhuiya (BJP) vs Sk. Saddam Ali (CPIM)
Kanthi Uttar: Tarun Kumar Jana (TMC) vs Sunita Singha (BJP) vs Sutanu Maity (CPIM)
Kanthi Dakshin: Jyotirmoy Kar (TMC) vs Arup Kumar Das (BJP) vs Anulup Panda (CPIM)
Baghmundi: Sushanta Mahato (TMC) vs Ashutosh Mahato (AJSU) vs Nepal Mahata (Congress)

West Bengal Elections 2021: Identification of Voters at Polling Stations

MNREGA Job Card
Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office
Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of
Labour
Driving License
PAN Card
Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR
Indian Passport
Pension document with photograph
Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by
Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies, and
Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs.

West Bengal Election 2021: Covid Guidelines for safe election

– Every person shall wear face mask during every election related activity.

– At the entry of hall/ room/ premises used for election purposes: (a) Thermal Scanning of all persons shall be carried out; (b) Sanitizer shall be made available at all locations.

– Social distancing shall be maintained as per the extant Covid-19 guidelines of the State Govt. and Ministry of Home Affairs.

– As far as practicable, large halls should be identified and utilized to ensure social distancing norms.

– Adequate number of vehicles shall be mobilized for movement of polling personnel, security personnel to ensure compliance of Covid-19 guidelines.

The BJP is contesting on 293 seats while it has left 1 seat for its alliance partner All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) headed by Ashutosh Mahto. The TMC, on the other hand, is contesting 290 seats while it has given three seats to Bimal Gurung’s Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, which has presence in hilly regions of North Bengal. The Third Front is led by the Left and Congress. The Left is fighting on 137 seats while Congress is contesting on 91 and Abbas Siddiqui’s Indian Secular Front on 28.

