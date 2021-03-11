West Bengal Elections 2021: In statement released from hospital, Mamata Banerjee appeals to party workers to maintain peace

Around half-an-hour before the video statement by Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress also urged its supporters to maintain peace.

West Bengal Elections 2021: TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today released a video statement from SSKM Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment for injury and bone fracture, appealing to the party workers to maintain peace. In the video message, Banerjee said that she had sustained injuries in her hand, leg and ligament. She reiterated her claim that she was pushed when she was standing near her car. She said that she is taking medicines and will be joining the poll campaign in the next few days. The chief minister said that she will use a wheelchair if needed.

She urged the Trinamool Congress supporters to maintain peace and not do anything that would cause a problem to the public.

Around half-an-hour before the video statement by Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress also urged its supporters to maintain peace. “We appeal to all our workers to not let their emotions overflow. We understand your concerns & we’ll keep updating about Hon’ble @MamataOfficial ‘s health. We request to maintain peace & not resort to means which Didi would not approve of. Let us all pray for her speedy recovery,” it said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, TMC leader Madan Mitra led a protest march in Belgharia against the alleged attack on Banerjee. Earlier today, TMC workers staged protests in various parts of the state against the attack.

Mamata Banerjee was admitted to the SSKM Hospital and is undergoing treatment at the hospital. Her preliminary medical tests last night revealed severe bone injuries in her left ankle and foot, and injuries in her right shoulder, forearm and neck.

While the TMC has accused the BJP for the attack, the saffron party has demanded a CBI probe and a fair inquiry. Congress has said that Banerjee is doing this to gain sympathy votes.