West Bengal Elections 2021: Governor visits injured Mamata Banerjee at hospital, seeks report on ‘attack’

Banerjee has alleged that no local police personnel were near her when four-five men deliberately pushed her causing the injury.
West Bengal Elections 2021: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar visited an injured Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a hospital in Kolkata and sought a report from the administration on the incident.
The Trinamool Congress supremo was injured in the leg after being allegedly pushed by unidentified people near a temple at Birulia near Reyapara area during campaigning in Nandigram constituency, where the BJP pitted her protege-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari against her.