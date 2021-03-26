  • MORE MARKET STATS

West Bengal Elections 2021: Dilip Ghosh clarifies controversial comment made on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

By: |
March 26, 2021 7:28 AM

The Trinamool Congress said the BJP president has gone on to defend the insult he meted out to the "daughter of Bengal" and the people will punish the "misogyny".

Dilip Ghosh vs Mamata Banerjee West Bengal ElectionsBeing a woman chief minister we certainly expect from her some decency that goes well with the culture and tradition of Bengal, said Dilip Ghosh.

West Bengal Elections 2021: Justifying his controversial comment on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said on Thursday that a woman in a saree flaunting her leg is not a reflection of the Bengali culture.

Addressing an election rally in Purulia on Tuesday, Ghosh had targeted Banerjee over her injured leg, saying that if she has to display her “broken leg” for votes, she can very well wear bermuda shorts, which help people see it clearly.

Related News

Asked about the comment, Ghosh told reporters, “Being a woman chief minister we certainly expect from her some decency that goes well with the culture and tradition of Bengal, and with the values of a Bengali woman.”

“However, here we can see a saree-clad woman who is flaunting her leg frequently. Do you consider this as a reflection of the culture of Bengal? I have protested against this (at the meeting),” he said.

Reacting to Ghosh’s justification, the Trinamool Congress said the BJP president has gone on to defend the insult he meted out to the “daughter of Bengal” and the people will punish the “misogyny”.

“Be it saree clad women or those wearing ripped jeans, Bengal won’t forgive!” it tweeted.

State minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said that women of Bengal won’t give a single vote to people of such mindset.

Actor-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan said, “Misogyny and the need to control women as per the wishes of men is so deeply embedded in BJP leaders that it’s a matter of national concern now.”

The BJP state president has earlier been in the midst of controversies for his comments, which ranged from claims that the milk of “desi” cows milk has gold content to demands that Balakot-like surgical strikes be carried out on Jadavpur University to drive out Communists.

The chief minister has been campaigning for the elections on a wheelchair with her left leg plastered after she was injured in an incident in Nandigram soon after filing her nomination papers on March 10.

She had alleged that the BJP hatched a conspiracy to prevent her from campaigning by organising the “attack”, a charge rubbished by the opposition party.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

west bengal assembly elections
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. West Bengal Elections 2021 Dilip Ghosh clarifies controversial comment made on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1CBI carries out searches at 100 locations across 11 states in separate bank fraud cases
2Assembly Elections 2021: Campaign ends for first phase of polls in West Bengal
3Registered as a voter? Here are 7 things you must know before you step out to vote