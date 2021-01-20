West Bengal Elections 2021: Congress, Left watch from sidelines as war of words escalates between TMC and BJP

With Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) going all guns blazing against Mamata Banerjee-led government, the ruling Trinamool Congress is also going all out against the saffron party.

West Bengal Assembly Elections may be a few months away but the political atmosphere is already charged up and rising with attacks and counter attacks escalating each day. With Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) going all guns blazing against Mamata Banerjee-led government, the ruling Trinamool Congress is also going all out against the saffron party, leading to a war of words between the two parties while Congress and CPI(M) watch from the sidelines.

Just yesterday, Trinamool Congress leader Madan Mitra attacked BJP with a stern warning. Rephrasing an old slogan about Kashmir, Mitra said in Howrah, “Those from BJP listen, ‘Doodh maangoge to kheer denge, agar Bengal maangoge to chir denge’, loosely translated as, ‘if you ask for milk, we will give you rice pudding, if you ask for Bengal, we will tear you into pieces.”

As expected, BJP was not going to digest it comfortably. The West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said that dialogues like this are not going to serve TMC any purpose.

“Who’ll tear whom? Dialogues won’t serve any purpose. People are so upset with them that all scores will be settled in the election. Law & order situation is in shambles in the state. People want to get rid of this, so they’re coming to us. This has made TMC anxious and they’re attacking us,” said Ghosh.

Addressing a rally yesterday in Purulia yesterday, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee fired a fresh salvo at BJP saying that it is more dangerous than the Maoists. She even went on to compare BJP with a venomous snake and added that it annihilates anyone that comes into its grip.

Earlier, Ghosh had said that BJP is aiming at wiping out TMC in upcoming state assembly elections. On Monday, stones were pelted at a Kolkata rally which was attended by Union Minister of State for Woman and Child Development Debasree Chaudhuri, Dilip Ghosh and Suvendu Adhikari.