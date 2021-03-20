West Bengal Elections 2021: BJP biggest ‘tolabaz’ in the world, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Election 2021: BJP must clear air over fate of demonetisation money, PM Cares funds, said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today attacked the BJP terming it the ‘biggest extortionist’ in the world. She said that it should never be allowed to rule the state. Notably, the BJP has been accusing the TMC of cultivating a culture of cut-money, corruption and tolabazi (extortionism) in the state.

Speaking at an election rally at Haldia in the East Midnapore district, Mamata Banerjee also accused the saffron party of orchestrating riots, killing people and torturing Dalit girls.

“BJP is the biggest ‘tolabaz’ (extortionist) in the world… Just see the amount of money it collected under the PM Cares Fund. If the people of West Bengal want peace and a state free from riots, then the Trinamool Congress is the only option,” she alleged.

She also alleged that PM Narendra Modi has destroyed the economy. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has destroyed the economy of this country – from notebandi to bank bandi. They will also sell Haldia port,” said Banerjee.

In another rally at Khejuri, Banerjee continued her tirade against the BJP. “If a common man steals Rs 500 then he is called a ‘tolabaaz’. What do we call the BJP government who stole crores of Rupees? ‘Tolabaaz’s feudal landlord’?” she said.

The CM also asked the saffron party to clear air over accusations related to demonetisation and PM Cares fund. “BJP must clear air over fate of demonetisation money, PM Cares funds,” said Banerjee at Khejuri rally.

Slamming the TMC turncoats, Banerjee said, “Thank God ‘Mir Jafars’ (traitors) have left (TMC). I am relieved. It has saved us.”

The eight-phase West Bengal Assembly elections will start with the first phase voting on March 27 while the last phase of voting will take place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.