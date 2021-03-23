West Bengal Elections 2021: Amit Shah promises SIT probe into ‘swindling’ of Amphan relief package, Rs 3 lakh insurance for farmers and fishermen

Amit Shah said that if voted to power, the BJP government in West Bengal will ensure that clean drinking water through taps reaches every household.

West Bengal Election 2021: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said that the BJP, if voted to power, will form an SIT to probe the ‘corruption’ in the cyclone Amphan relief package sent by the central government. Addressing a rally from Gosaba, Shah said, “PM Modi sent Rs 10,000 crore to West Bengal for Amphan relief but Bhatija’ (Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee) and company swindled central money sent for Amphan relief. BJP will form an SIT and put the culprits behind this in jail,” said Amit Shah.

Shah also attacked the TMC government for ignoring the development of the Gosaba region. “Mamata Banerjee did not develop the Gosaba region despite it being close to Kolkata. We will build bridges connecting Ghatkali to Chandipur-Gosaba, Ranipur to Satjalia, Mollakhali to Kumirmari and Rajanagar to Taranagar.”

Amit Shah also said that BJP will work for the development of the Sunderban region. He said that the BJP will form Gurudev Rural Advancement Mission under which Rs two lakh crore to be given for rural development. He said that the projects under the scheme will benefit Gosaba as well. He also promised to make Sunderbans a new district after BJP comes to power.

Amit Shah said that if voted to power, the BJP government will ensure that clean drinking water through taps reaches every household. “Pure drinking water is not available to people. Form a BJP government and within two years, every household will have clean drinking water through taps,” he said.

He also promised to establish an AIIMS in Sunderban so that people going to Kolkata get treatment in the area itself.

“Mamata Banerjee ruled for 10 years but did not make any reservations for women. You vote to make a BJP government and we will give 33 per cent reservation to women in government jobs,” Shah said.

Shah also promised to give six thousand rupees a year to fishermen in the state. He said that farmers-fishermen will be given insurance of three lakh rupees each. He said, if voted to poweer, the BJP will give free education to girls from KG to Post Graduation.

The home minister said that the BJP will be instituting a Tagore prize on the lines of the Nobel Prize and a Satyajit Ray Award like the Oscars to pay tribute to the two sons of Bengal.