West Bengal Elections 2021: ’19 mein half, 21 mein saaf’, says Dilip Ghosh, claiming BJP win on 200-plus seats

West Bengal Elections 2021: West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh has claimed that the saffron party is going to win over 200 seats in the 294-member assembly, elections to which are set to begin a month from now. Ghosh said that the party had started preparations for the polls five years ago. “We won’t get less than 200 seats, it’ll definitely be more than 200. We didn’t begin preparations today, we’d started 5 years back. We’ve proceeded phase-wise, we all saw results in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019. We’re going ahead with the mantra of ’19 mein half, 21 mein saaf’,” said Ghosh.

Notably, the BJP had surprised everyone in the 2019 Parliamentary polls by winning 18 seats out of 42. The ruling TMC government in Bengal had won 22 while Congress managed to get two seats.

The BJP is leaving no stone unturned to win the Bengal elections. Not only has it inducted several TMC leaders into the party fold, senior leaders like Amit Shah, JP Nadda and Yogi Adityanath have been crisscrossing the state running a high-voltage campaign even before the poll dates were announced. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to address around 20 political rallies in the state beginning March 7 when he will be addressing people from Kolkata’s Brigade ground. The BJP has set a target of getting around 10 lakh people for the PM’s Brigade Parade ground rally.

The core committee members of the BJP have already started deliberations to finalize the names of candidates for the poll-bound states especially Assam and Bengal. A meeting between Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda was also held today to discuss the strategy and candidate list for the first two phases.

The elections in West Bengal will be held in eight phases with the first phase election on March 27 and the last phase polls on April 29.