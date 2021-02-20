West Bengal Election: TMC launches 2021 poll slogan ‘Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chaye’; reignites ‘outsider vs insider’ debate

West Bengal Election: Launching the slogan, TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said that the people of the state want their own daughter as the CM.

West Bengal Election 2021: With the campaigning picking pace for West Bengal Assembly Election, the ruling Trinamool Congress has launched its slogan for the upcoming polls. The slogan, ‘Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chaye’ – meaning ‘Bengal wants its own daughter’ is supposedly aimed at the insider vs outsider debate and portrays Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the daughter of Bengal.

With Mamata Banerjee-led TMC officially launching its slogan with a photo of the TMC supremo, the party has started putting hoardings across Kolkata. The party also changed its Twitter profile pic with the new slogan and the CM’s photo. It tweeted, “Her life is the epitome of uncompromising struggle to establish justice. Her humanity has touched the hearts of every person in Bengal. Her simplicity and friendliness have made her the daughter of the house. Under her leadership, Bengal has travelled on the path of progress. So everyone says out loud -#BanglaNijerMeyekeiChay!”

Launching the slogan, TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said that the people of the state want their own daughter as the CM who has been by their side for the last several years. He said that the people of the state don’t want outsiders to rule the state.

TMC MP Derek O’Brien said that the slogan ‘Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chaye’ can be interpreted differently by the people. “Slogan ‘Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chaye’ is for people to interpret. Work-related to infrastructure, education, health or industry happened in the last 10 years and now with upcoming polls, we’ve put it into 4 words,” said O’Brien.

Banerjee’s nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee said that only Mamata Banerjee’s name echoes across the state. “The message is loud & clear – from North to South, East to West – only one name echoes across Bengal: @MamataOfficial ! The one who fights tooth & nail for her people, uplifts all & stands up for the voiceless, the only one who will take Bengal forward… #BanglaNijerMeyekeiChay,” tweeted Banerjee.

Mamata Banerjee and the BJP have been engaged in a bitter political fight over the insider and outsider issue. The elections for the 294-Assembly is due in April-May this year.