West Bengal Election: Stage can change but intentions won’t, says BJP president JP Nadda after mic falters

February 9, 2021 4:00 PM

West Bengal Election 2021: JP Nadda also claimed that CM Mamata Banerjee has renamed Centre's project and is running them as a state project.

West Bengal pollsWest Bengal Election: Attacking CM Mamata Banerjee, JP Nadda alleged that Didi has destroyed Bengal which is known for strength, devotion and development.

West Bengal Election 2021: Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda today launched a scathing attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government while addressing an election rally from Birbhum. Nadda flagged off the second phase of the ‘Parivartan Yatra’ from Tarapith in Birbhum district. Addressing the rally, the BJP chief alleged that the state government ‘criminalised politics, institutionalised corruption and politicised the police’. The mic that Nadda was using faltered mid-speech and he shifted to another podium on the stage. He then said that the stage can change, but BJP’s intention won’t. He added that whatever be the conspiracy to sabotage the party’s campaign, its message will not be lost.

Attacking CM Mamata Banerjee, Nadda alleged that Didi has destroyed Bengal which is known for strength, devotion and development. He said that the election marks the journey to change Bengal and bring back the glory of ‘Sonar Bangla’.

He said that the BJP has embarked on the ‘Parivartan Yatra’ to bring in real change or ‘Asol Parivartan’ in the state. Nadda also exuded confidence of a BJP win and said that the “cut money” government will be defeated by people in the assembly elections this year. He added that the saffron party will go door to door make people aware of the wrongs committed by the TMC government.

The BJP chief said that PM Narendra Modi had sent grains for poor during coronavirus pandemic but in Bengal, it did not reach the poor.

He also said that the crime rate has increased in the state and human trafficking has also increased.

Asserting that the people of Bengal have been deprived of the benefits of Central government’s schemes, Nadda urged people to help the lotus (BJP’s election symbol) bloom in the state. He promised that if the saffron party comes to power, it will also implement Ayushman Bharat scheme in the state.

Nadda also claimed that CM Mamata Banerjee has renamed Centre’s project and is running them as a state project.

The elections to the 294-seat West Bengal Assembly are due in April-May this year.

