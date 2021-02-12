  • MORE MARKET STATS

West Bengal Election: Sitaram Yechury slams Bengal government over ‘strongarm tactics’ during CPI(M) march

February 12, 2021 7:48 AM

Police resorted to heavy baton charge and used water canons during a clash with activists of the student and youth wings of several Left parties in Kolkata.

West Bengal Election CPIMBengal youth are determined. Strongarm tactics cannot push them back, said Sitaram Yechury. (PTI)

West Bengal Election: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury hit out the TMC government in West Bengal on Thursday over the “strong-arm tactics” against Left activists who took to the streets demanding jobs.

Police resorted to heavy baton charge and used water canons during a clash with activists of the student and youth wings of several Left parties in central Kolkata’s Esplanade area in the afternoon as they tried to break barricades on their way to state secretariat Nabanna over various demands, including jobs.

“Bengal youth are determined. Strongarm tactics cannot push them back. This photo speaks a thousand words. Resistance will intensify,” Yechury tweeted, along with a photo of a woman and a man trying to save themselves from two policemen with batons.

“Despite State govt’s efforts to prevent, tens of thousands of youth & students marched peacefully in Kolkata demanding jobs & education for all,” Yechury said. “Unprecedented lathi charge, badly injuring around 200 could not stop Bengal youth from rising against the BJP & TMC policies.”

Left Front chairperson Biman Bose has announced a 12-hour West Bengal strike from 6 am on Friday in protest of the police action.

Bose claimed that more than 150 students and young men and women were injured in the police action as the Left outfits were marching to Nabanna, demanding jobs and industrialisation in the state, among others.

