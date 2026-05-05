The BJP‘s ‘double engine’ model of governance, where the same party rules at the Centre and in the state, has already reshaped the economic trajectories of Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Assam. Capital spending surged under BJP rule in all three states: Uttar Pradesh saw its capex jump to 19.2% from 15.7% under previous governments, Odisha recorded 18.7% versus 12.3%, and Assam leapt to 21.5% from a near-flat 0.4%. Now, with the BJP securing a historic 207-seat mandate in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, that same infrastructure-led playbook is set to arrive in the state.

The result ends over 15 years of TMC rule under Mamata Banerjee and positions West Bengal for what analysts at Elara Capital are calling the next phase of India’s “capex juggernaut” moving eastward. The state’s capital outlay as a share of GSDP currently sits at just 2%, against 6.6% in Odisha, 4.5% in UP and 4.3% in Madhya Pradesh. If the BJP replicates even a fraction of its track record elsewhere, the gap is poised to narrow sharply.

A state primed for industrial revival

The scale of economic underperformance that the new government inherits is stark. West Bengal’s contribution to India’s GDP fell by 28 basis points between FY18 and FY25, even as Uttar Pradesh’s rose by 20 basis points over the same period. Roughly 6,888 companies have shifted out of the state since 2012, a corporate exodus that BJP’s factor reforms and infrastructure push aim to reverse.

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The party’s manifesto lays out the toolkit: deep-sea ports at Tajpur and Kulpi, completion of the Kolkata Metro, revival of 61 stalled railway projects, an industrial park at the historically significant Singur site, new airports at Purulia, Malda and Balurghat, and a dedicated push to rejuvenate the jute industry.

The fiscal tightrope: capex ambitions vs freebie commitments

The optimism comes with a significant caveat, according to a report by Emkay Global Financial Services. BJP’s own manifesto carries revenue-heavy promises, Rs 3,000 per month to women, Rs 9,000 to farmers, unemployment doles, and a 30% hike in paddy MSP, estimated to add Rs 70–100 billion in recurring fiscal costs, or roughly 3.4% of state GDP incrementally.

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This fits a broader national pattern. Since 2023, states have drifted from the Centre’s fiscal consolidation path, with aggregate FY26E fiscal deficit tracking at 3.4% of GDP against a 3.1% target. Analysts warn that the 3% FD/GDP ceiling is effectively becoming the floor, threatening the quality of productive spending even as the capex story accelerates.

Beyond Bengal: what the mandate signals nationally

Elara Capital believes implications stretch well past Kolkata. With Odisha, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and now West Bengal aligned under BJP governance, the party has consolidated its hold on East India in a way that decisively settles any debate about its national reach.

The development push is also expected to trigger sustained reverse migration into Bengal, which could tighten labour pools in Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra in the short term while encouraging greater mechanisation in agriculture.

For markets, the verdict reinforces policy continuity at the central level and strengthens the BJP’s hand heading into the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections in February–March 2027. For West Bengal, with its Bay of Bengal coastline, mineral reserves and deep human capital, the promise is that these long-dormant advantages are finally about to be put to work.

Growth during 15-year rule of Mamata Banerjee

The economic record of Mamata Banerjee’s 15-year tenure (2011–2026) presents a complex balance sheet — significant growth in absolute terms, a strong emphasis on welfare, and rising fiscal challenges.

When the TMC took office in 2011, it inherited a difficult fiscal situation from the Left Front. Over the subsequent decade and a half, GSDP grew roughly fivefold in absolute terms, with NSDP reaching approximately Rs 16.32 lakh crore by FY25. The first term (2011–2016) saw a cumulative average growth rate of nearly 17%, driven by agriculture and services. In more recent years, however, growth showed signs of stagnation — Bengal registered approximately 9% in FY25, outpaced by Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra at 11.8%–15.7%, and at times even by traditionally slower states like Bihar and Odisha.

Structurally, West Bengal’s share of India’s GDP has been on a long-term slide, from approximately 10.5% in 1960 to about 5.6% by 2023–24, a decline spanning multiple political regimes. The state accumulated a debt burden of approximately Rs 8 lakh crore over this period. On the welfare front, capital expenditure increased 18 times and the BPL population fell from roughly 25% in 2010 to just under 12% per the 2023 Multidimensional Poverty Index. Flagship schemes like Kanyashree, Sabuj Sathi and Rupashree enhanced human capital and stimulated rural demand — but critics consistently highlighted the relative decline in industrial investment compared to other major states, a theme that dominated the 2026 campaign narrative.