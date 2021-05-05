West Bengal Election Result 2021 Live: Mamata Banerjee to take oath as CM third time today

Mamata Banerjee Swearing-In Live

Mamata Banerjee swearing-in Live: Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee will be taking oath as Chief Minister of West Bengal for the third time in a row. The swearing-in ceremony will be a low-key programme due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation. Mamata Banerjee’s swearing-in will take place at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata today. Notably, no BJP leader has been invited to the ceremony. Invitations have been sent to her predecessor Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, leader of Opposition of the outgoing House Abdul Mannan and CPI(M) veteran leader Biman Bose. Among others, TMC and Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee, TMC’s poll-strategist Prashant Kishor and party leader Firhad Hakim are likely to be present at the ceremony scheduled to be held at the Raj Bhavan. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has also been invited to the ceremony. Chief ministers of other states and leaders of other political parties have not been invited to the programme keeping in mind the current COVID-19 situation in the country.

10.03 am: While the TMC’s vote share remained around the 2016 polls, the BJP had managed to increase its vote share in Assembly polls over three times.

9.57 am: The Congress and CPI-M had failed to open their account this time.

9.55 am: The swearing-in ceremony will be taking place around 10.45 am today.

9.52 am: The TMC had secured a landslide victory by securing 213 seats of 292 that went to polls. The BJP emerged as the Opposition party by winning 77 seats.

9.50 am: In Nandigram, BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari had defeated Banerjee by a margin of 1956 votes.

9.45 am: Mamata Banerjee need to get elected to the West Bengal Assembly as she had lost Nandigram battle.

Only Mamata Banerjee will be taking oath today while it is not clear when her cabinet colleagues will be taking an oath. Soon after taking the oath, Banerjee will go to the state secretariat ‘Nabanna’ where she will be given ‘guard of honour’ by Kolkata Police.