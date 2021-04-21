West Bengal Election Phase 6 polls: Number of constituencies, candidates, voting date, time – All you need to know

Voting will start at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm.

West Bengal Election 2021: West Bengal is all set to vote in the sixth phase of polls tomorrow amid a record surge in COVID-19 cases. The Election Commission has already curtailed the campaigning period and has extended the silence period from 48 hours to 72 hours for the remaining three phases to contain the COVID-19 cases in the state. So far, voting for 180 constituencies has been completed and 114 seats will go to polls in the next three phases, on April 22, April 26 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2.

West Bengal Election 2021 Phase 6 Polls Number of Voters and Constituencies: Over one crore voters will decide the fate of 306 candidates from 43 assembly constituencies. Of these 43 seats, the Matua community will be key in about 17 constituencies. Both the TMC and the BJP have pitched hard to gain the confidence of Matuas, who make for a large chunk of the state’s Scheduled Caste population, in most of the 17 assembly segments going to polls in this phase in North 24 Parganas district and some of the nine seats in Nadia. Apart from these constituencies, elections will be held in nine seats in the Uttar Dinajpur district and eight in Purba Bardhaman.

West Bengal Election 2021 Phase 6 Polls Security Arrangement: Security measures have been heightened in view of the violence in the previous phases, particularly the death of five people in Cooch Behar in the fourth phase of polling on April 10. The Election Commission has decided to deploy at least 1,071 companies of central forces in the sixth phase to ensure free and fair voting.

West Bengal Election 2021 Phase 6 Polls Key Candidates: Prominent names in the sixth phase election include BJP’s national vice president Mukul Roy, TMC ministers Jyotipriyo Mallick, Chandrima Bhattacharya, CPI(M) leader Tanmay Bhattacharya, TMC candidate and film director Raj Chakraborty and actor-turned-politician Koushani Mukherjee.

West Bengal Election 2021 Phase 6 Polling Booth and Time: Voting will be held at 14,480 polling stations in the 43 assembly segments of the four districts. This phase will witness the stiff competition between the ruling Trinamool Congress and its main rival BJP. Voting will start at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm.

West Bengal Election 2021 Phase 6 List of Constituencies:

Chopra Islampur

Goalpokhar Chakulia

Karandighi Hemtabad (SC)

Kaliaganj (SC) Raiganj

Itahar Karimpur

Tehatta Palashipara

Kaliganj Nakashipara

Chapra Krishnanagar Uttar

Nabadwip Krishnanagar Dakshin

Bagda (SC) Bangaon Uttar (SC)

Bangaon Dakshin (SC) Gaighata (SC)

Swarupnagar (SC) Baduria

Habra Ashoknagar

Amdanga Bijpur

Naihati Bhatpara

Jagatdal Noapara

Barrackpur Khardaha

Dum Dum Uttar Bhatar

Purbasthali Dakshin Purbasthali Uttar

Katwa Ketugram

Mangalkot Ausgram (SC)

Galsi (SC)

The Election Commission has said that voting will be done adhering to strict COVID-19 protocols. The voters will be given hand gloves while wearing of masks is mandatory. Those without masks will be given masks at the polling booth. The temperature of voters will also be checked at the entrance of the polling room.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief J P Nadda and Bollywood star Mithun Chakraborty led the campaign of the saffron party, which has fortified into TMC’s main challenger in this election. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spearheaded the TMC campaign along with her nephew and party’s youth wing chief Abhishek Banerjee.