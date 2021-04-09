West Bengal Election Phase 4 Voting: Polling tomorrow for 4th-phase election; 373 candidates in fray

Polling for the phase-IV will begin at 7 am and will conclude at 6.30 pm tomorrow, April 10.

West Bengal Assembly Election Phase 4 Voting Tomorrow Timing: Voting for the fourth phase of the West Bengal elections 2021 will be held tomorrow to decide the fate of 373 candidates. Among those in fray in tomorrow’s polling include Union Minister Babul Supriyo, West Bengal ministers Partha Chatterjee and Arup Biswas and two other members of Parliament. Elections will be held for 44 seats covering Cooch Behar and Alipurduar districts in north Bengal and parts of South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hoogly in the southern part of the state. As the stage is all set for voters to take over, let’s take a look at key details for Phase-IV polls:

West Bengal Assembly Election Phase 4 Security Arrangements: The Election Commission has deployed 789 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) at 15,940 polling stations which are spread over the 44 constituencies going to polls. Each CAPF company comprises 100 personnel. According to PTI, the highest deployment of 187 companies of CAPF will be in Cooch Behar, which has witnessed sporadic incidents of violence in the run-up to the elections, including an attack on BJP state president Dilip Ghosh.

West Bengal Election Phase 4 Polling Number of Voters: A total of 1,15,81,022 voters will decide the fate of 373 candidates in constituencies spread over Howrah (Part II), South 24 Parganas(Part III), Hooghly (Part II), Alipurduar and Cooch Behar. Of the 44 constituencies, nine assembly constituencies are in Howrah, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar, nine in Coochbehar and ten in Hooghly.

West Bengal Election Phase 4 Voting Key Candidates: The prominent faces going in Phase-IV polls are Babul Supriyo who will lock horns with sitting TMC MLA Arup Biswas from Tollygunj, TMC’s secretary-general Partha Chatterjee will take on film actor Srabanti Chatterjee of the BJP from Behala West, TMC turncoat Rajib Banerjee who is contesting from Domjur in Howrah district on a BJP ticket, BJP MPs Locket Chatterjee and Nisith Pramanik from Chuchura and Dinhata, respectively.

West Bengal Election Phase 4 Covid Protocol: The election will be held adhering to the COVID-19 protocols. Voters will be required to wear face masks, maintain social distancing and undergo thermal scanning at poll booths. The polling staff have been provided COVID-19 kits for smooth conduction of the poll.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath campaigned for BJP candidates at various places by holding public meetings and roadshows. Mamata Banerjee and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee held several public meetings in many of the constituencies going to polls tomorrow.