The second and final phase of polling in West Bengal will begin shortly today to decide the fate of the next government in the state. Voting in this phase will take place for 142 Assembly seats spread across seven districts, including the capital Kolkata.

Polling date and time

Polling will take place from 7 am to 6 pm at designated booths, with a large voter turnout expected. The second phase will cover constituencies numbered 77 to 202 and 259 to 274, spanning multiple districts. Given the scale, election officials have intensified preparations to ensure smooth conduct and avoid disruptions.

With heightened attention on this phase, authorities have also reiterated key instructions for voters to follow at polling stations. These measures are aimed at maintaining order and ensuring a fair voting process.

Counting on May 4, guidelines issued for voters

The counting of votes for all phases of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026 will take place on May 4, when results will determine the next government in the state.

Officials have advised voters to carry valid identification documents such as EPIC voter ID cards, Aadhaar cards, or passports to gain entry into polling booths. Entry without proper ID proof will not be permitted.

Certain restrictions will also be in place inside polling stations. Mobile phones are not allowed, and voters must avoid carrying or displaying political symbols within the premises to maintain neutrality.

Once inside, voters are required to follow the prescribed process, including verifying their vote through the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) system after casting their ballot.

Authorities have urged people to plan their visit in advance and reach early, particularly in high-density constituencies, to avoid long queues and ensure a smooth voting experience.