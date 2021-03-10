West Bengal Election: Mamata Banerjee trying to prove she’s no less ‘Hindutvavadi’ than BJP, says Congress

It is the first time Mamata Banerjee is trying to prove that she's a Brahmin, said Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

A day after West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee recited ‘Chandi Path’ during her rally in Nandigram, Congress today criticised her for taking the BJP’s Hindutva route for electoral victory. Senior Congress Leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury today said that Banerjee is trying to prove that she’s a Brahmin. “It is the first time Mamata Banerjee is trying to prove that she’s a Brahmin. Earlier, she used to say that she wears a hijab, prays and protects Muslims. Now she has changed. After BJP came to West Bengal, she is now trying to prove that she’s no less ‘Hindutvavadi’ than the BJP,” said Adhir Chowdhury.

Addressing the Nandigram rally, Mamata Banerjee had said that the BJP is in competition of Hindutva in the state. She went on to read the Chandi Path but was seen fumbling many times as she tried to connect the slokas. The BJP took the opportunity hands-on and tweeted her video claiming that she read the slokas wrong. The saffron party said that Banerjee should stick to reciting the kalma. “Mamata Banerjee should stick to reciting kalma and not pretend to be a Hindu… it is too late now to wash the sins of brazen minority appeasement of last 10 years,” said the BJP.

Mamata Banerjee should stick to reciting kalma and not pretend to be a Hindu… it is too late now to wash the sins of brazen minority appeasement of last 10 years. pic.twitter.com/Av306t8gSN — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) March 10, 2021

TMC turncoat and BJP’s candidate against Mamta Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari claimed that the people of Bengal don’t want a leader who insults the culture of Bengal. “Earlier, the Chief Minister had insulted Lord Ram more than once. Recited the Saraswati mantra wrongly. She again recited the wrong mantra in a public meeting. This way, @MamataOfficial has repeatedly insulted the culture of Bengal. People of Bengal don’t want those who insult Bengal,” tweeted Adhikari.

BJP national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya also attacked the TMC supremo saying that Mamata Banerjee was the Chief Minister of the state for 10 years and instead of talking about the development work in the state, she is reciting Chandi Path to prove she is a Hindu.

Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said that Banerjee had allowed Namaz at intersections while she got Durga pandals removed, overlooked ‘Dharma’ for radical Muslims from Bangladesh and now it’s too late for ‘Chandi Path’. “You’re no more Didi of Hindus, you’re Didi of extremist Muslims,” said Sharma.