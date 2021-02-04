West Bengal Election: Mamata Banerjee takes on TMC turncoat Rajib Banerjee over corruption allegation

West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee assured the workers that those who have switched political allegiance and have joined the BJP will be defeated in the assembly polls. (PTI)

West Bengal Election: Faced with a slew of defections ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is going all guns blazing against leaders of the Trinamool Congress who deserted the party to join the BJP. Addressing a gathering of TMC workers at Alipurduar in north Bengal yesterday, Mamata said that those who want to leave the TMC should do so at the earliest opportunity possible. She said that if a person is in the party, he has to work as a disciplined soldier.

Coming down hard at her former colleague and cabinet minister Rajib Banerjee, she said that the person who had himself indulged in corruption is now lecturing others. Rajib Banerjee recently joined the BJP. Without naming Rajib Banerjee who was the forest minister in the TMC cabinet, she claimed that irregularities have been detected in the recruitment of Bana Sahayaks under the forest department during his tenure. She said that the TMC will investigate everything in the matter.

She assured the workers that those who have switched political allegiance and have joined the BJP will be defeated in the assembly polls and their shops will be shut down after the election.

The CM’s remark did not go down well with the former TMC leader. Rajib Banerjee alleged that efforts had been made by several TMC leaders to pressure him to recruit only TMC workers as ‘Bana Sahayaks’. He claimed that though he had informed the CM, no action was taken by her in this regard. He also claimed that to ensure transparent recruitment of Bana Sahayaks, he had handed the recruitment power to a board.

This is not the first time that Mamata Banerjee has taken on TMC defectors. Before Rajib Banerjee, CM’s close aide and heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari had resigned from the TMC to join the saffron party. Adhikari had dared Mamata Banerjee to contest from Nandigram, a challenge which was accepted by the CM. Adhikari has repeatedly said that he will ensure Banerjee’s defeat from Nandigram. So far, over 40 TMC leaders have crossed over to the BJP ahead of state polls scheduled to be held around April-May this year.