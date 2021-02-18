West Bengal Election: ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan a symbol of anti-appeasement politics, says Amit Shah

Amit Shah also said that if voted to power in West Bengal, the BJP government will probe corruption in disbursing of Amphan relief funds.

West Bengal Election 2021: Home Minister Amit Shah today attacked the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government over a range of issues including the government’s alleged politics of appeasement and corruption allegations. Addressing a rally in Namkhana, Shah said that the slogan of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan is a symbol of anti-appeasement politics. “West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee gets angry at ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan due to her appeasement politics,” said Amit Shah.

Shah today attacked the CM saying that she had stopped people from worshipping goddess Durga and Saraswati. “Shouldn’t Durga Puja take place in West Bengal? Court permission was needed to be obtained for it. Shouldn’t Saraswati Puja take place in the state? She had stopped it, only after BJP’s pressure she was seen worshipping goddess Saraswati. Didi, Bengal knows that you have stopped ‘Saraswati pujan’ in schools in the state,” said Shah.

Shah also said that if voted to power in West Bengal, the BJP government will probe corruption in disbursing of Amphan relief funds. “We will constitute a task force to save lives from cyclones, environmental disasters if voted to power in Bengal,” said Shah.

Shah told people that if they want to remove the bribe-takers, they should form a Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state. Shah said that if BJP forms a government in the state, the double engine government will realise the dream of Sonar Bangla.

Shah said that Mamata Didi thinks killing someone will stop the Bharatiya Janata Party. “I want to inform her that Trinamool goons have killed 130 of our activists, but it could not stop the BJP. The lotus is blooming in the soil of Bengal,” said Shah.

Shah also promised to look into the grievances of the teachers. “I would like to tell all the teachers in Bengal that as soon as the BJP government comes to power in Bengal, the BJP government will look into the matter so that the teachers get a proper salary,” said Shah.

Earlier during this visit, Amit Shah today launched the fifth Poribortan Yatra in Kakdwip of South 24 Parganas district in the state. The West Bengal Assembly Election for 294 seats is scheduled to be held around April-May this year.