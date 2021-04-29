West Bengal Election Exit Poll Results 2021 LIVE: BJP or TMC — who is ahead in battle of Bengal? Exit polls at 7:30 PM

The BJP leaders are confident of removing Mamata by winning over 200 seats, whereas the Trinamool Congress is hoping to sail through the anti incumbency wave.

West Bengal (WB) Assembly Election 2021 Exit Poll Live Updates: Exit poll numbers for West Bengal will be released today at 7:30PM. The eighth and last phase of polling is currently underway, and once it’s officially over, the exit poll numbers will be out. While three major alliances are in the fray, the fight is largely between the BJP and Trinamool Congress of Mamata Banerjee. The BJP leaders are confident of removing Mamata by winning over 200 seats, whereas the Trinamool Congress is hoping to sail through the anti incumbency wave. In this election, the biggest battle ground is Nandigram, where Mamata Banerjee is taking on her former cabinet colleague Suvendu Adhikari.

In 2011, the TMC came to power in the state by ending the 34-year rule of the Left government. Till 2016, Mamata’s party was firmly in control in the state but situation changed in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, in which the saffron party emerged the second largest party with over 40 per cent vote share and 18 of 42 seats.

In 2016, the TMC had got 211 seats with nearly 45 per cent votes. In that election, the Congress came at the second position with over 12 per cent vote share. The Left got 19.75 per cent vote share but just 26 seats, 14 less than what it got in 2011. The BJP in this election had got just three seats with over 10 per cent vote share.

Read More