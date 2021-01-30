  • MORE MARKET STATS

West Bengal Election: Deploy police personnel at all political rallies, Kolkata Police Commissioner tells OCs

By:
Kolkata | January 30, 2021 10:25 AM

Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma gave the instructions during a meeting with senior police officers at Alipore Bodyguard Lines.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj SharmaAnuj Sharma also asked the OCs to keep a tab on bike thefts, about which he expressed "concern".  (PTI)

Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma on Friday asked officers-in-charge of police stations within its jurisdiction to deploy personnel at all political rallies, irrespective of their size, to counter any untoward incident, a source said. Political parties are holding rallies across the state ahead of West Bengal Assembly Election scheduled around April-May this year.

Sharma gave the instructions during a meeting with senior police officers at Alipore Bodyguard Lines in Kolkata, he said.

“Over the next couple of months, there will be political rallies almost everywhere. However, promptly sending forces from the Lalbazar headquarters to those locations in the event of any emergency will not always be possible. Hence, the commissioner gave directions for deployment of forces from local police stations,” the source said.

Sharma also asked the OCs to keep a tab on bike thefts, about which he expressed “concern”. During the day, Sharma launched four projects of the force as well.

It’s notable that stone pelting and clashes had happened in West Bengal in recent past especially during the rallies of opposition parties.

west bengal assembly elections
