West Bengal Election 2021: EC removes Howrah Rural SP after TMC fields his wife from Sonapur Dakshin seat

West Bengal Election 2021: The TMC has nominated Soumya Roy's wife, actress Lovely Maitra, for the Sonapur Dakshin seat in South 24 Parganas district.
According to rules, none in the family of a candidate can be involved in the election process, the official of the Chief Electoral Officers office said. (PTI)
West Bengal Election 2021: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday removed Superintendent of Police of Howrah (Rural) Soumya Roy after his wife became a candidate of the ruling Trinamool Congress for the assembly elections in West Bengal, an official said.
