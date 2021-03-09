  • MORE MARKET STATS

West Bengal Election 2021: EC removes Howrah Rural SP after TMC fields his wife from Sonapur Dakshin seat

March 9, 2021

West Bengal Election 2021: The TMC has nominated Soumya Roy's wife, actress Lovely Maitra, for the Sonapur Dakshin seat in South 24 Parganas district.

TMC Howrah SP Rural wife candiate west bengal electionAccording to rules, none in the family of a candidate can be involved in the election process, the official of the Chief Electoral Officers office said. (PTI)

West Bengal Election 2021: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday removed Superintendent of Police of Howrah (Rural) Soumya Roy after his wife became a candidate of the ruling Trinamool Congress for the assembly elections in West Bengal, an official said.

The TMC has nominated Roy’s wife, actress Lovely Maitra, for the Sonapur Dakshin seat in South 24 Parganas district.

According to rules, none in the family of a candidate can be involved in the election process, the official of the Chief Electoral Officers office said.

“Soumya Roy has been removed. His wife Lovely Maitra is a candidate and he will not be involved in the election process in any form,” the senior official told PTI.

Soon after Maitra was named as the TMC candidate for the Sonapur Dakshin seat, opposition political parties have raised questions on how her husband could continue as the SP of Howrah (Rural).

