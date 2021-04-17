West Bengal: Election Commission postpones April 26 poll at Jangipur seat

The Election Commission would announce a fresh poll schedule for the seat in the coming days, officials said.
As per provisions of the Representation of the People Act, in case a candidate of a recognised party dies, the poll is put off to allow the party decide on a new candidate.
The new candidate gets to file his or her nomination and goes through the entire process of scrutiny of documents and the opportunity to withdraw nomination.