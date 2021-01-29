  • MORE MARKET STATS

West Bengal Election: After Hindu-Muslim, now BJP trying to create divide between Bengalis and non-Bengalis, says Mamata Banerjee

By: |
January 29, 2021 8:36 AM

West Bengal Election 2021: The TMC has been alleging that the BJP is bringing "outsiders" to the state for the upcoming assembly elections.

West bengal election 2021 Latest newsMamata Banerjee said that she has stood by the farmers' protests all along and was the first to say that the violence in Delhi on Republic Day was not their fault.

Accusing the BJP of trying to create a divide between Bengalis and non-Bengalis, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday called upon the Hindi-speaking populace of West Bengal to support her in the assembly elections in the state.

Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress chief, said that she was ready to do everything for the people residing in the state, but will not allow BJP in Bengal.

Related News

“BJP is now trying to create divide between Bengalis and non-Bengali, its Hindu-Muslim politics has taken a back seat,” Banerjee said, addressing a gathering of mainly Hindi-speaking people at the Trinamool Congress headquarters here.

The TMC has been alleging that the BJP is bringing “outsiders” to the state for the upcoming assembly elections.

“You have a greater responsibility now, I want that more than Bengalis, you cast your vote in our favour and in the future I will show what I can do for you,” Banerjee said.

She said that Hindi-language schools and colleges have been opened to facilitate education in the tea garden areas of North Bengal where there is a large number of Hindi-speaking workers.

Asking the migrants from other states to have faith in her, she called upon the Biharis, apart from those of states such as Punjab and Rajasthan, not to be swayed by anyone.

Banerjee said that she has stood by the farmers’ protests all along and was the first to say that the violence in Delhi on Republic Day was not their fault.

“When everyone was afraid, I stood by the farmers and said that it was not the fault of the farmers but an intelligence failure on the part of the government,” she said.

Banerjee said that the man who hoisted a flag at Red Fort in Delhi had earlier got himself clicked with Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The BJP makes such plans to discredit them (farmers),” she alleged. Banerjee asserted that if attempts are made to insult her, then the people from all parts of the country residing in Bengal will take a stand for her.

The chief minister said that many of her officers in the IAS and IPS cadre are from other states, including Bihar, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and they share excellent relations with her.

“If we live together all through, why there should be division during elections,” she asked.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

BJPMamata Banerjeewest bengal assembly elections
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. West Bengal Election After Hindu-Muslim now BJP trying to create divide between Bengalis and non-Bengalis says Mamata Banerjee
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Delhi tractor rally violence: Another farmer union calls off protest; meet Agriculture Minister
2Farmers’ Protest: Rakesh Tikait, Bharatiya Kisan Union members stay put at UP Gate, ‘excess force’ removed
3Parliament Live: Budget Session 2021 kicks off today with President’s address; Ram Nath Kovind to lay down government’s vision