West Bengal Election 2026 Voting, Voter Turnout LIVE: Polling to begin shortly in Kolkata, 7 other districts
West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 phase-2 Polling LIVE | West Bengal Election 2026 Constituency Wise Voter Turnout Percentage Live Updates: The TMC is aiming to record a fourth consecutive victory, while the BJP looks to secure a mandate this time around after an improved tally of 77 seats in the 2021 polls.
West Bengal Election 2026 Polling Voter Turnout Live Updates: Voting will begin for the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections will begin shortly — with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The polls will decide electoral fate of 1,448 candidates across 142 seats on Wednesday.
The TMC is aiming to record a fourth consecutive victory, while the BJP looks to secure a mandate this time around after an improved tally of 77 seats in the 2021 polls. The Left parties are seeking to regain space in the state they ruled for decades with the Congress also seeking to revive itself in the state that has a significant role in the national polity.
Key battles in phase 2
Phase 2 of the West Bengal Assembly elections will see voting across 142 constituencies in eight crucial districts of the state. The BJP-TMC face-off now shifts to south Bengal and urban clusters that have traditionally been a stronghold of the Mamata Banerjee-led party.
The Chief Minister will face off against long-term-ally-turned-BJP-leader Suvendu Adhikari for control of her home bastion in Bhabanipur. Several senior ministers will also defend crucial constituencies — Kolkata, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas, Nadia, Hooghly and Purba Bardhaman — as ballots are cast on Wednesday.
Thousands of polling stations have been set up across eight districts in south Bengal ahead of the polls. Special Electoral Roll Observer Subrata Gupta told news agency ANI that authorities were “prepared for the worst” and urged residents to “come and vote peacefully and without any fear”.
Both the state police and Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed across the state to maintain law and order.
Eligible voters should verify their details on the official Election Commission website before stepping out to cast their ballots.
Steps to Check Voter List online:
Log onto the official voter services portal at voters.eci.gov.in
Click on the ‘Search in Electoral Roll’ option
Choose your search method: By EPIC Number (Voter ID Number) OR by name, age, and other personal details
Enter the required details – EPIC Number (if available), State (West Bengal) and addditional personal information as asked
View your voter details, including your polling booth location
Live Updates
06:41 (IST) 29 Apr 2026
West Bengal Phase 2 Election 2026, Voter Turnout Live: Bengal CEO Assures Tight Security and Transparent Voting Ahead of Phase 2 Polls
West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal said the election process remains fully transparent, stressing that every activity is being documented and there is nothing to conceal as the state prepares for phase 2 polling.
He said strong security arrangements have been made, with police personnel and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) stationed in sensitive areas to ensure peaceful voting.
Agarwal added that all complaints are being closely tracked from the control room and immediate action is being taken wherever required. He also said extra security personnel, along with agencies such as the National Investigation Agency (NIA), have been deployed to maintain a free, fair and secure election process.
06:39 (IST) 29 Apr 2026
West Bengal Election 2026 Polling, Voter Turnout Live: 'I am going to fight and defeat Mamata,' says Suvendu Adhikari
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who is contesting from both Nandigram and Bhabanipur, said his election battle is being fought on the strength of public backing and party workers rather than relying on the Election Commission or central security forces.
Speaking to ANI, Adhikari expressed confidence about defeating West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying he is fully prepared for the political fight ahead.
He also alleged that after the second week of 2021, around 35 FIRs were filed against him by what he described as Mamata Banerjee’s police. Adhikari further claimed that he was removed from the Assembly several times during that period.
06:39 (IST) 29 Apr 2026
Plea filed in SC to oust Ajay Pal Sharma from Bengal poll duty
A Public Interest Litigation was filed in the Supreme Court of India seeking the immediate removal of Ajay Pal Sharma, a high-profile UP-cadre IPS officer, from his position as a Police Observer ahead of the Phase 2 polls.
The petitioner e-filed the Writ Petition (Civil) late on the night of Tuesday (Diary No. EC-SCIN01-21815-2026). The petition invokes Article 32 of the Constitution, which allows citizens to move the apex court directly for the protection of fundamental rights, in this case, the right to a free and fair election.
06:24 (IST) 29 Apr 2026
1,448 candidates in the fray - Breakdown voter demographics
The first phase of elections on April 23 had seen a record 91.78 per cent polling. The Election Commission has set up 41,001 polling stations for smooth conduct during Phase 2.
The voting on Wednesday will decide electoral fate of 1,448 candidates, which includes 1,228 men and 220 women. Of over 3.22 crore total voters, 3.21 crore are general electors and nearly 40,000 are service voters. There are 1.64 crore male electors and 1.57 crore female electors and 792 have been identified as third gender.
Over 4.12 lakh voters are in the 18-19 age bracket and over 3,200 voters are 100 years and above. There are over 57,000 voters with disabilities (PWD).
06:21 (IST) 29 Apr 2026
Mock polls underway, heavy security deployed | Video