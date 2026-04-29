West Bengal Election 2026 Polling Voter Turnout Live Updates: Voting will begin for the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections will begin shortly — with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The polls will decide electoral fate of 1,448 candidates across 142 seats on Wednesday.

The TMC is aiming to record a fourth consecutive victory, while the BJP looks to secure a mandate this time around after an improved tally of 77 seats in the 2021 polls. The Left parties are seeking to regain space in the state they ruled for decades with the Congress also seeking to revive itself in the state that has a significant role in the national polity.

Key battles in phase 2

Phase 2 of the West Bengal Assembly elections will see voting across 142 constituencies in eight crucial districts of the state. The BJP-TMC face-off now shifts to south Bengal and urban clusters that have traditionally been a stronghold of the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

The Chief Minister will face off against long-term-ally-turned-BJP-leader Suvendu Adhikari for control of her home bastion in Bhabanipur. Several senior ministers will also defend crucial constituencies — Kolkata, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas, Nadia, Hooghly and Purba Bardhaman — as ballots are cast on Wednesday.

41,001 polling stations, 2,400 CAPF companies deployed

Thousands of polling stations have been set up across eight districts in south Bengal ahead of the polls. Special Electoral Roll Observer Subrata Gupta told news agency ANI that authorities were “prepared for the worst” and urged residents to “come and vote peacefully and without any fear”.

Both the state police and Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed across the state to maintain law and order.

How to find your name in voter list

Eligible voters should verify their details on the official Election Commission website before stepping out to cast their ballots.

Steps to Check Voter List online:

Log onto the official voter services portal at voters.eci.gov.in Click on the ‘Search in Electoral Roll’ option Choose your search method: By EPIC Number (Voter ID Number) OR by name, age, and other personal details Enter the required details – EPIC Number (if available), State (West Bengal) and addditional personal information as asked View your voter details, including your polling booth location

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