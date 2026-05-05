In the recent West Bengal Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a historic win, securing a two-thirds majority with 206 seats in the 294-member Assembly. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Mamata Banerjee, has been limited to 80 seats, marking a major shift in the state’s political balance.

At the same time, the election has remained surrounded by debate over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Changes in voter numbers across constituencies, both increases and deletions, appear to have influenced the final outcome in several seats.

Jansatta, in its ‘Aakhde Bolte Hain’ special series, has compiled detailed data for all 294 Assembly constituencies. The dataset captures how voter numbers changed before and after the SIR process, along with information on which party won and by what margin, offering a deeper look into the numbers behind the results.

Constituency Name Voters (2021) Voters (2026) Voter Difference Winner (2021) Winner (2026) Margin (2026) Mekliganj (SC) 216,863 224,413 7,550 TMC BJP 29,584 Mathabhanga (SC) 241,785 248,757 6,972 BJP BJP 57,090 Cooch Behar Uttar (SC) 272,055 263,078 -8,977 BJP BJP 70,384 Cooch Behar Dakshin 223,409 213,968 -9,441 BJP BJP 23,284 Sitalkuchi (SC) 275,718 285,548 9,830 BJP BJP 25,278 Sitai (SC) 277,195 273,126 -4,069 TMC TMC 2,721 Dinhata 288,755 277,291 -11,464 BJP BJP 17,447 Natabari 235,277 239,923 4,646 BJP BJP 34,613 Tufanganj 225,957 237,667 11,710 BJP BJP 26,457 Kumargram (ST) 262,523 259,496 -3,027 BJP BJP 52,877 Kalchini (ST) 235,747 221,457 -14,290 BJP BJP 37,843 Alipurduar 249,955 244,331 -5,624 BJP BJP 70,420 Falakata (SC) 244,577 245,264 687 BJP BJP 45,999 Madarihat (ST) 203,369 193,958 -9,411 BJP BJP 40,910 Dhupguri (SC) 251,681 258,127 6,446 BJP BJP 38,550 Maynaguri (SC) 251,373 258,545 7,172 BJP BJP 56,503 Jalpaiguri (SC) 255,367 250,381 -4,986 TMC BJP 68,805 Rajganj (SC) 233,909 230,795 -3,114 TMC BJP 41,477 Dabgram-Phulbari 283,991 264,380 -19,611 BJP BJP 97,715 Mal (ST) 242,262 237,452 -4,810 TMC BJP 15,492 Nagrakata (ST) 226,232 220,118 -6,114 BJP BJP 25,858 Kalimpong 205,460 201,619 -3,841 IND BJP 21,464 Darjeeling 238,967 207,716 -31,251 BJP BJP 6,057 Kurseong 229,918 216,152 -13,766 BJP BJP 17,007 Matigara-Naxalbari (SC) 267,440 268,480 1,040 BJP BJP 104,265 Siliguri 215,514 200,779 -14,735 BJP BJP 73,192 Phansidewa (ST) 224,231 217,298 -6,933 BJP BJP 45,263 Chopra 229,766 219,236 -10,530 TMC TMC 69,124 Islampur 204,047 202,217 -1,830 TMC TMC 40,063 Goalpokhar 215,676 199,468 -16,208 TMC TMC 83,790 Chakulia 221,341 216,095 -5,246 TMC TMC 28,011 Karandighi 246,568 231,599 -14,969 TMC BJP 19,869 Hemtabad (SC) 252,705 246,530 -6,175 TMC BJP 12,361 Kaliaganj (SC) 269,942 268,281 -1,661 BJP BJP 76,425 Raiganj 190,893 174,126 -16,767 BJP BJP 58,641 Itahar 218,591 211,422 -7,169 TMC TMC 27,878 Kushmandi (SC) 209,600 205,867 -3,733 TMC BJP 9,063 Kumarganj 194,392 180,385 -14,007 TMC TMC 6,685 Balurghat 172,383 166,912 -5,471 BJP BJP 47,576 Tapan (ST) 208,354 194,914 -13,440 BJP BJP 36,987 Gangarampur (SC) 212,521 200,146 -12,375 BJP BJP 28,339 Harirampur 215,801 211,295 -4,506 TMC TMC 1,986 Habibpur (ST) 240,344 238,230 -2,114 BJP BJP 78,188 Gazole (SC) 254,055 255,085 1,030 BJP BJP 38,192 Chanchal 238,225 244,428 6,203 TMC TMC 63,874 Harishchandrapur 238,558 238,850 292 TMC TMC 48,271 Malatipur 217,872 212,691 -5,181 TMC TMC 59,747 Ratua 263,854 246,547 -17,307 TMC TMC 32,562 Manikchak 240,516 235,765 -4,751 TMC BJP 13,938 Maldah (SC) 232,994 231,348 -1,646 BJP BJP 50,128 English Bazar 261,137 249,137 -12,000 BJP BJP 93,784 Mothabari 183,785 169,347 -14,438 TMC TMC 10,496 Sujapur 229,432 236,443 7,011 TMC TMC 60,287 Baisnabnagar 231,377 233,865 2,488 TMC BJP 46,881 Farakka 212,523 181,659 -30,864 TMC INC 8,193 Samserganj 216,786 161,435 -55,351 TMC TMC 7,587 Suti 244,288 229,208 -15,080 TMC TMC 12,357 Jangipur 237,830 220,859 -16,971 TMC BJP 10,542 Raghunathganj 231,520 200,452 -31,068 TMC TMC 40,555 Sagardighi 224,178 216,977 -7,201 TMC TMC 34,260 Lalgola 219,655 186,182 -33,473 TMC TMC 18,960 Bhagabangola 248,895 224,618 -24,277 TMC TMC 56,407 Raninagar 243,494 244,391 897 TMC INC 2,701 Murshidabad 255,962 248,269 -7,693 BJP BJP 31,521 Nabagram (SC) 239,811 243,025 3,214 TMC BJP 5,919 Khargram (SC) 218,890 230,464 11,574 TMC BJP 9,333 Burwan (SC) 209,338 214,003 4,665 TMC BJP 22,300 Kandi 225,488 233,024 7,536 TMC BJP 10,335 Bharatpur 234,101 239,184 5,083 TMC TMC 30,753 Rejinagar 245,863 256,267 10,404 TMC AJUP 58,876 Beldanga 238,107 243,984 5,877 TMC BJP 13,208 Baharampur 250,719 240,830 -9,889 BJP BJP 17,548 Hariharpara 234,377 245,484 11,107 TMC TMC 12,665 Naoda 234,722 235,737 1,015 TMC AJUP 27,943 Domkal 252,473 267,374 14,901 TMC CPIM 16,296 Jalangi 248,596 262,787 14,191 TMC TMC 21,516 Tamluk 255,627 274,508 18,881 TMC BJP 34,729 Panskura Purba 227,376 238,519 11,143 TMC BJP 17,903 Panskura Paschim 262,483 278,744 16,261 TMC BJP 32,567 Moyna 245,063 264,971 19,908 TMC BJP 16,241 Nandakumar 244,675 264,437 19,762 BJP BJP 30,603 Mahisadal 235,369 253,523 18,154 TMC BJP 26,238 Haldia (SC) 239,252 251,919 12,667 TMC BJP 49,062 Nandigram 247,251 266,415 19,164 BJP BJP 9,665 Chandipur 237,527 255,924 18,397 BJP BJP 20,270 Patashpur 227,959 247,037 19,078 TMC BJP 9,051 Kanthi Uttar 248,772 263,602 14,830 TMC BJP 20,055 Bhagabanpur 245,647 263,775 18,128 BJP BJP 20,878 Khejuri (SC) 228,219 247,976 19,757 BJP BJP 32,690 Kanthi Dakshin 216,913 227,954 11,041 BJP BJP 31,472 Ramnagar 255,099 269,252 14,153 BJP BJP 26,939 Egra 275,266 291,598 16,332 TMC BJP 25,692 Dantan 224,882 236,168 11,286 TMC BJP 10,376 Nayagram (ST) 218,673 226,894 8,221 TMC BJP 5,919 Gopiballavpur 219,464 227,793 8,329 TMC BJP 26,675 Jhargram 226,032 235,147 9,115 TMC BJP 38,147 Keshiary (ST) 231,170 238,769 7,599 TMC BJP 15,887 Kharagpur Sadar 225,476 180,530 -44,946 BJP BJP 30,506 Narayangarh 234,752 239,064 4,312 TMC BJP 20,367 Sabang 255,603 274,383 18,780 TMC BJP 11,136 Pingla 245,184 255,892 10,708 TMC BJP 18,480 Kharagpur 215,952 218,142 2,190 TMC TMC 2,872 Debra 226,402 231,898 5,496 TMC BJP 28,801 Daspur 289,252 296,045 6,793 TMC BJP 32,134 Ghatal (SC) 270,451 276,569 6,118 BJP BJP 37,657 Chandrakona (SC) 268,269 282,820 14,551 TMC BJP 33,481 Garbeta 222,891 232,881 9,990 TMC BJP 26,225 Salboni 265,394 279,304 13,910 TMC BJP 15,243 Keshpur (SC) 250,607 268,034 17,427 TMC TMC 50,105 Medinipur 266,722 260,295 -6,427 TMC BJP 38,747 Binpur (ST) 216,605 221,125 4,520 TMC BJP 22,977 Bandwan (ST) 272,796 285,966 13,170 TMC BJP 29,577 Balarampur 224,417 235,388 10,971 TMC BJP 35,051 Baghmundi 237,261 250,657 13,396 TMC BJP 40,817 Joypur 236,633 253,825 17,192 TMC BJP 22,218 Purulia 243,871 251,816 7,945 TMC BJP 49,253 Manbazar (ST) 244,312 255,460 11,148 BJP BJP 27,283 Kashipur 227,805 229,552 1,747 TMC BJP 21,276 Para (SC) 231,576 236,120 4,544 BJP BJP 33,721 Raghunathpur (SC) 248,223 254,023 5,800 BJP BJP 44,059 Saltora (SC) 224,495 233,175 8,680 BJP BJP 32,135 Chhatna 232,894 242,151 9,257 TMC BJP 47,174 Ranibandh (ST) 244,860 254,570 9,710 BJP BJP 52,269 Raipur (ST) 216,032 224,120 8,088 BJP BJP 28,742 Taldangra 225,032 235,685 10,653 BJP BJP 50,073 Bankura 257,361 260,886 3,525 BJP BJP 54,177 Barjora 243,336 251,402 8,066 BJP BJP 41,310 Onda 244,130 262,408 18,278 BJP BJP 31,723 Bishnupur 208,397 220,284 11,887 BJP BJP 30,603 Kotulpur (SC) 237,059 253,697 16,638 TMC BJP 34,367 Indas (SC) 234,967 245,267 10,300 TMC BJP 900 Sonamukhi (SC) 224,381 235,770 11,389 TMC BJP 29,410 Pandabeswar 199,797 188,390 -11,407 BJP BJP 1,398 Durgapur Purba 244,619 237,127 -7,492 TMC BJP 30,934 Durgapur Paschim 256,650 238,700 -17,950 TMC BJP 37,598 Raniganj 238,856 215,994 -22,862 BJP BJP 17,786 Jamuria 208,925 196,545 -12,380 TMC BJP 22,514 Asansol Dakshin 258,427 239,030 -19,397 BJP BJP 40,839 Asansol Uttar 256,239 236,858 -19,381 TMC BJP 11,615 Kulti 238,414 210,553 -27,861 BJP BJP 26,498 Barabani 215,163 201,898 -13,265 TMC BJP 11,722 Dubrajpur (SC) 231,245 231,503 258 BJP BJP 27,647 Suri 252,698 252,071 -627 TMC BJP 28,686 Bolpur 259,217 260,112 895 BJP TMC 13,188 Nanoor (SC) 265,933 269,082 3,149 TMC TMC 8,122 Labpur 230,036 234,630 4,594 TMC BJP 3,550 Sainthia (SC) 246,471 251,997 5,526 TMC BJP 10,306 Mayureswar 223,556 225,874 2,318 TMC BJP 21,002 Rampurhat 248,899 245,159 -3,740 TMC BJP 24,233 Hansan 236,311 237,273 962 TMC TMC 28,298 Nalhati 232,366 231,681 -685 TMC TMC 13,446 Murarai 251,210 252,004 794 TMC TMC 37,705 Karimpur 241,362 252,844 11,482 TMC BJP 10,185 Tehatta 244,793 252,431 7,638 TMC BJP 28,253 Palashipara 232,399 231,620 -779 TMC TMC 11,454 Kaliganj 234,432 232,460 -1,972 TMC BJP 10,172 Nakashipara 235,249 218,669 -16,580 TMC BJP 17,327 Chapra 237,343 232,057 -5,286 TMC TMC 30,780 Krishnanagar Uttar 230,150 216,456 -13,694 TMC BJP 78,361 Nabadwip 237,428 230,011 -7,417 TMC BJP 21,444 Krishnanagar Dakshin 217,291 209,781 -7,510 TMC BJP 27,801 Shantipur 241,941 227,477 -14,464 TMC BJP 45,376 Ranaghat Uttar Pashchim 254,865 232,716 -22,149 TMC BJP 57,551 Krishnaganj 264,303 253,036 -11,267 TMC BJP 60,899 Ranaghat Uttar Purba 253,915 232,399 -21,516 TMC BJP 51,743 Ranaghat Dakshin 274,684 253,346 -21,338 TMC BJP 64,464 Chakdaha 235,068 223,981 -11,087 TMC BJP 36,945 Kalyani 245,181 230,489 -14,692 TMC BJP 34,792 Haringhata 231,664 225,109 -6,555 TMC BJP 22,055 Bagdah 268,567 240,989 -27,578 TMC BJP 34,616 Bangaon Uttar 242,067 225,962 -16,105 TMC BJP 40,670 Bangaon Dakshin 237,404 228,359 -9,045 TMC BJP 37,814 Gaighata 240,974 222,723 -18,251 TMC BJP 47,683 Swarupnagar 238,752 228,965 -9,787 TMC TMC 16,017 Baduria 235,541 236,162 621 BJP TMC 40,061 Howrah 234,583 208,822 -25,761 TMC BJP 31,462 Ashoknagar 241,158 229,506 -11,652 TMC BJP 9,408 Amdanga 230,559 221,207 -9,352 TMC TMC 29,95 Bijpur 185,509 158,096 -27,413 TMC BJP 13,343 Naihati 188,559 170,581 -17,978 TMC BJP 10,430 Bhatpara 149,370 117,195 -32,175 TMC BJP 22,807 Jagatdal 222,046 195,630 -26,416 TMC BJP 20,909 Noapara 252,440 213,727 -38,713 TMC BJP 17,656 Barrackpur 207,919 170,646 -37,273 TMC BJP 15,822 Khardaha 217,445 209,855 -7,590 TMC BJP 24,486 Dum Dum Uttar 256,543 240,341 -16,202 TMC BJP 26,404 Panihati 222,229 189,714 -32,515 TMC BJP 28,836 Kamarhati 189,025 162,646 -26,379 TMC TMC 5,646 Baranagar 208,535 186,541 -21,994 TMC BJP 16,956 Dum Dum 232,742 217,541 -15,201 TMC BJP 25,273 Rajarhat New Town 259,079 267,645 -8,566 TMC BJP 309 Bidhannagar 231,169 203,877 -27,292 TMC BJP 37,330 Rajarhat Gopalpur 239,634 218,890 -20,744 TMC BJP 27,757 Madhyamgram 258,246 244,485 -13,761 TMC BJP 2,399 Barasat 263,410 252,439 -10,971 TMC BJP 34,558 Deganga 230,563 240,007 9,444 TMC TMC 17,818 Haroa 246,763 243,400 -3,363 TMC TMC 49,341 Minakhan 225,809 222,011 -3,798 TMC TMC 32,292 Sandeshkhali 229,365 223,269 -6,096 TMC BJP 17,510 Basirhat Dakshin 264,853 260,361 -4,492 TMC TMC 9,544 Basirhat Uttar 255,163 245,388 -9,775 TMC TMC 57,270 Hingalganj 220,837 215,122 -5,715 TMC BJP 5,421 Gosaba 221,008 221,332 324 TMC BJP 16,100 Basanti 241,447 240,303 -1,144 TMC TMC 56,181 Kultali 248,500 261,736 13,236 TMC TMC 59,276 Patharpratima 252,614 257,704 5,090 TMC TMC 4,873 Kakdwip 234,569 241,720 7,151 TMC BJP 4,760 Sagar 261,341 274,103 12,762 TMC BJP 7,881 Kulpi 208,431 216,620 8,189 TMC TMC 10,383 Raidighi 261,442 267,846 6,404 TMC TMC 5,957 Mandirbazar 219,215 222,090 2,875 TMC TMC 1,995 Jaynagar 228,097 227,238 -859 TMC TMC 26,350 Baruipur Purba 245,546 245,106 -440 TMC TMC 31,815 Canning Paschim 241,023 238,236 -2,787 TMC TMC 40,665 Canning Purba 239,477 246,673 7,196 TMC TMC 91,954 Baruipur Paschim 232,885 233,097 212 TMC TMC 17,862 Magrahat Purba 228,746 232,589 3,843 TMC TMC 31,607 Magrahat Paschim 214,456 217,022 2,566 TMC TMC 58,503 Diamond Harbour 241,838 245,097 3,259 TMC TMC 31,266 Falta 225,862 236,444 10,582 TMC N/A Pend. Satgachhia 258,613 256,251 -2,362 TMC BJP 401 Bishnupur (146) 264,604 268,266 3,662 TMC TMC 36,925 Sonarpur Dakshin 268,509 260,993 -7,516 TMC BJP 35,782 Bhangar 251,977 272,711 20,734 TMC AISF 32,088 Kasba 281,198 265,616 -15,582 TMC TMC 20,974 Jadavpur 285,342 260,821 -24,521 TMC BJP 27,716 Sonarpur Uttar 274,565 273,219 -1,346 TMC BJP 9,807 Tollygunge 257,958 229,994 -27,964 TMC BJP 6,013 Behala Purba 288,032 259,752 -28,280 TMC BJP 25,137 Behala Paschim 295,723 266,173 -29,550 TMC BJP 24,699 Maheshtala 252,897 243,365 -9,532 TMC TMC 32,913 Budge Budge 241,623 229,907 -11,716 TMC TMC 46,850 Metiaburuz 233,697 189,494 -44,203 TMC TMC 87,879 Kolkata Port 223,154 171,615 -51,539 TMC TMC 56,080 Bhabanipur 200,935 160,313 -40,622 TMC BJP 15,105 Rashbehari 199,116 158,406 -40,710 TMC BJP 20,865 Ballygunge 240,660 188,839 -51,821 TMC TMC 61,476 Chowringhee 202,501 126,349 -76,152 TMC TMC 22,002 Entally 215,401 178,877 -36,524 TMC TMC 34,006 Beleghata 242,619 190,599 -52,020 TMC TMC 28,576 Jorasanko 191,911 122,686 -69,225 TMC BJP 5,797 Shyampukur 172,028 131,819 -40,209 TMC BJP 14,633 Maniktala 201,735 165,906 -35,829 TMC BJP 15,644 Cossipore-Belgachia 217,872 167,936 -49,936 TMC BJP 21,276 Bally 166,102 133,573 -32,529 TMC BJP 11,997 Howrah Uttar 205,663 149,948 -55,715 TMC BJP 11,250 Howrah Madhya 251,112 214,821 -36,291 TMC TMC 16,083 Shibpur 221,799 194,963 -26,836 TMC BJP 16,058 Howrah Dakshin 278,680 240,607 -38,073 TMC TMC 7,828 Sankrail 259,990 240,252 -19,738 TMC TMC 16,740 Panchla 250,553 248,497 -2,056 TMC TMC 38,320 Uluberia Purba 220,529 218,481 -2,048 TMC TMC 11,838 Uluberia Uttar 215,010 214,671 -339 TMC BJP 4,177 Uluberia Dakshin 226,454 237,057 10,603 TMC TMC 17,187 Shyampur 250,340 259,278 8,938 TMC BJP 22,260 Bagnan 222,777 230,578 7,801 TMC TMC 11,316 Amta 252,347 256,982 4,635 TMC BJP 4,454 Udaynarayanpur 227,490 229,091 1,601 TMC TMC 12,227 Jagatballavpur 272,383 270,806 1,577 TMC BJP 6,671 Domjur 276,082 269,236 -6,846 TMC TMC 42,177 Uttarpara 249,369 228,272 -21,097 TMC BJP 10,415 Serampore 239,339 205,662 -33,677 TMC BJP 8,685 Champdani 248,693 221,952 -26,741 TMC BJP 3,026 Singur 241,249 237,388 -3,861 TMC BJP 21,438 Chandannagar 223,152 203,451 -19,701 TMC BJP 13,441 Chunchura 304,254 275,715 -28,539 TMC BJP 43,435 Balagarh 249,657 240,088 -9,569 TMC BJP 41,914 Pandua 259,904 249,081 -10,823 TMC BJP 5,228 Saptagram 225,494 210,370 -15,124 TMC BJP 23,289 Chanditala 252,700 246,543 -6,157 TMC TMC 19,663 Jangipara 246,868 251,069 4,201 TMC BJP 862 Haripal 260,040 264,175 4,135 TMC BJP 3,488 Dhanekhali 262,855 262,689 -166 TMC TMC 13,057 Tarakeswar 232,452 235,441 2,989 TMC BJP 30,999 Pursurah 251,927 259,590 7,663 BJP BJP 53,453 Arambagh 246,935 253,260 6,325 BJP BJP 28,959 Goghat 238,958 248,076 9,118 BJP BJP 49,582 Khanakul 266,127 268,570 2,443 BJP BJP 34,483 Khandaghosh 234,921 233,679 -1,242 TMC TMC 8,284 Bardhaman Dakshin 248,721 221,961 -26,760 TMC BJP 30,470 Raina 248,311 246,060 -2,251 TMC BJP 834 Jamalpur 229,313 225,468 -3,845 TMC BJP 11,178 Manteswar 233,626 216,764 -16,862 TMC BJP 14,798 Kalna 234,821 226,370 -8,451 TMC BJP 28,630 Memari 245,683 239,601 -6,082 TMC BJP 7,106 Bardhaman Uttar 262,125 260,360 -1,765 TMC TMC 6,460 Bhatar 238,186 226,642 -11,544 TMC BJP 6,528 Purbasthali Dakshin 240,476 232,577 -7,899 TMC BJP 16,662 Purbasthali Uttar 242,371 239,480 -2,891 TMC BJP 30,226 Katwa 257,069 256,811 -258 TMC BJP 35,066 Ketugram 248,148 234,035 -14,113 TMC BJP 27,610 Mongalkote 241,890 231,984 -9,906 TMC BJP 12,723 Ausgram 236,269 236,010 -259 TMC BJP 12,535 Galsi 249,624 243,955 -5669 TMC BJP 10494

Four clear patterns in voter shifts

An analysis of the data points to four key trends. First, urban areas saw a decline in voter numbers, while rural constituencies recorded an increase. Second, the sharpest drop in voters was seen in Kolkata and nearby urban regions. Third, several seats in the Murshidabad–Malda belt reported a decline of up to 25 per cent in voter numbers. Fourth, distinct turnout behaviour was observed in industrial belts such as Asansol, Durgapur and Barrackpore.

These patterns suggest that voter list changes were not uniform and varied widely across regions.

Seat-level trends show mixed electoral impact

According to Jansatta, it also identified 14 constituencies where the highest number of voters were removed after the SIR process. Interestingly, the results in these seats were evenly split, with seven won by the BJP and seven by the TMC. This indicates that voter deletions alone did not favour any single party across the board.

Constituency Name Voters (After SIR) Voters (2021) Difference Percentage Change 2021 Winner 2026 Winner 2026 Margin Chowringhee 126,349 202,501 -76,152 -37.61% TMC TMC 22,002 Jorasanko 122,686 191,911 -69,225 -36.07% TMC BJP 5,797 Howrah Uttar 149,948 205,663 -55,715 -27.09% TMC BJP 11,250 Samserganj 161,435 216,786 -55,351 -25.53% TMC TMC 7,587 Kolkata Port 171,615 223,154 -51,539 -23.10% TMC TMC 56,080 Entally 178,877 215,401 -36,524 -16.96% TMC TMC 34,006 Metiaburuz 189,494 233,697 -44,203 -18.91% TMC TMC 87,879 Barrackpur 170,646 207,919 -37,273 -17.93% TMC BJP 15,822 Maniktala 165,906 201,735 -35,829 -17.76% TMC BJP 15,644 Noapara 213,727 252,440 -38,713 -15.34% TMC BJP 17,656 Lalgola 186,182 219,655 -33,473 -15.24% TMC TMC 18,960 Panihati 189,714 222,229 -32,515 -14.63% TMC BJP 28,836 Howrah Madhya 214,821 251,112 -36,291 -14.45% TMC TMC 16,083 Serampore 205,662 239,339 -33,677 -14.07% TMC BJP 8,685

Another set of 14 constituencies saw a significant increase in voter numbers after the revision. However, the scale of increase was lower compared to the decline seen elsewhere.

Constituency Name Voters (After SIR) Voters (2021) Difference Percentage Change 2021 Winner 2026 Winner 2026 Margin Khejuri (SC) 247,976 228,219 19,757 8.66% BJP BJP 32,690 Patashpur 247,037 227,959 19,078 8.37% TMC BJP 9,051 Bhangar 272,711 251,977 20,734 8.23% TMC AISF 32,088 Moyna 264,971 245,063 19,908 8.12% TMC BJP 16,241 Nandakumar 264,437 244,675 19,762 8.08% BJP BJP 30,603 Nandigram 266,415 247,251 19,164 7.05% BJP BJP 9,665 Chandipur 255,924 237,527 18,397 7.75% BJP BJP 20,270 Mahisadal 253,523 235,369 18,154 7.71% TMC BJP 26,238 Onda 262,408 244,130 18,278 7.49% BJP BJP 31,723 Tamluk 274,508 255,627 18,881 7.39% TMC BJP 34,729 Bhagabanpur 263,775 245,647 18,128 7.38% BJP BJP 20,878 Sabang 274,383 255,603 18,780 7.35% TMC BJP 11,136 Joypur 253,825 236,633 17,192 7.27% TMC BJP 22,218 Kotulpur (SC) 253,697 237,059 16,638 7.02% TMC BJP 34,367

In these constituencies, the BJP performed strongly, winning 12 of the 14 seats, while the TMC secured only one. Victory margins in these seats were also notably high. For instance, Khejuri recorded a margin of 32,690 votes, Nandakumar 30,603, Onda 31,723, Tamluk 34,729 and Kotulpur 34,367.

A geographical pattern is also visible here. The highest increases in voter numbers were recorded in East Medinipur and the Jangalmahal–Bankura belt, regions where the BJP also registered strong electoral gains. On the other hand, in areas where voter numbers declined, the TMC appears to have performed relatively better.

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SIR controversy remains central to political debate

The SIR process has remained a major point of political contention throughout the election. Around 91 lakh names were removed from the voter rolls. Of these, about 63 lakh were categorised as absent, shifted, deceased or duplicate, while the Election Commission cited “logical discrepancies” in approximately 27 lakh cases.

Mamata Banerjee has strongly opposed the revision exercise, alleging that it was carried out to target her party’s core voter base and was linked to larger concerns such as the NRC. The Election Commission, however, has maintained that the process was conducted as per established norms.

While the political debate continues, the data shows that voter list changes had a varied impact across constituencies, shaping outcomes differently in different regions rather than producing a uniform result across the state.