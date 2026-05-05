In the recent West Bengal Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a historic win, securing a two-thirds majority with 206 seats in the 294-member Assembly. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Mamata Banerjee, has been limited to 80 seats, marking a major shift in the state’s political balance.

ALSO READ

At the same time, the election has remained surrounded by debate over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Changes in voter numbers across constituencies, both increases and deletions, appear to have influenced the final outcome in several seats.

Jansatta, in its ‘Aakhde Bolte Hain’ special series, has compiled detailed data for all 294 Assembly constituencies. The dataset captures how voter numbers changed before and after the SIR process, along with information on which party won and by what margin, offering a deeper look into the numbers behind the results.

Constituency NameVoters (2021)Voters (2026)Voter DifferenceWinner (2021)Winner (2026)Margin (2026)
Mekliganj (SC)216,863224,4137,550TMCBJP29,584
Mathabhanga (SC)241,785248,7576,972BJPBJP57,090
Cooch Behar Uttar (SC)272,055263,078-8,977BJPBJP70,384
Cooch Behar Dakshin223,409213,968-9,441BJPBJP23,284
Sitalkuchi (SC)275,718285,5489,830BJPBJP25,278
Sitai (SC)277,195273,126-4,069TMCTMC2,721
Dinhata288,755277,291-11,464BJPBJP17,447
Natabari235,277239,9234,646BJPBJP34,613
Tufanganj225,957237,66711,710BJPBJP26,457
Kumargram (ST)262,523259,496-3,027BJPBJP52,877
Kalchini (ST)235,747221,457-14,290BJPBJP37,843
Alipurduar249,955244,331-5,624BJPBJP70,420
Falakata (SC)244,577245,264687BJPBJP45,999
Madarihat (ST)203,369193,958-9,411BJPBJP40,910
Dhupguri (SC)251,681258,1276,446BJPBJP38,550
Maynaguri (SC)251,373258,5457,172BJPBJP56,503
Jalpaiguri (SC)255,367250,381-4,986TMCBJP68,805
Rajganj (SC)233,909230,795-3,114TMCBJP41,477
Dabgram-Phulbari283,991264,380-19,611BJPBJP97,715
Mal (ST)242,262237,452-4,810TMCBJP15,492
Nagrakata (ST)226,232220,118-6,114BJPBJP25,858
Kalimpong205,460201,619-3,841INDBJP21,464
Darjeeling238,967207,716-31,251BJPBJP6,057
Kurseong229,918216,152-13,766BJPBJP17,007
Matigara-Naxalbari (SC)267,440268,4801,040BJPBJP104,265
Siliguri215,514200,779-14,735BJPBJP73,192
Phansidewa (ST)224,231217,298-6,933BJPBJP45,263
Chopra229,766219,236-10,530TMCTMC69,124
Islampur204,047202,217-1,830TMCTMC40,063
Goalpokhar215,676199,468-16,208TMCTMC83,790
Chakulia221,341216,095-5,246TMCTMC28,011
Karandighi246,568231,599-14,969TMCBJP19,869
Hemtabad (SC)252,705246,530-6,175TMCBJP12,361
Kaliaganj (SC)269,942268,281-1,661BJPBJP76,425
Raiganj190,893174,126-16,767BJPBJP58,641
Itahar218,591211,422-7,169TMCTMC27,878
Kushmandi (SC)209,600205,867-3,733TMCBJP9,063
Kumarganj194,392180,385-14,007TMCTMC6,685
Balurghat172,383166,912-5,471BJPBJP47,576
Tapan (ST)208,354194,914-13,440BJPBJP36,987
Gangarampur (SC)212,521200,146-12,375BJPBJP28,339
Harirampur215,801211,295-4,506TMCTMC1,986
Habibpur (ST)240,344238,230-2,114BJPBJP78,188
Gazole (SC)254,055255,0851,030BJPBJP38,192
Chanchal238,225244,4286,203TMCTMC63,874
Harishchandrapur238,558238,850292TMCTMC48,271
Malatipur217,872212,691-5,181TMCTMC59,747
Ratua263,854246,547-17,307TMCTMC32,562
Manikchak240,516235,765-4,751TMCBJP13,938
Maldah (SC)232,994231,348-1,646BJPBJP50,128
English Bazar261,137249,137-12,000BJPBJP93,784
Mothabari183,785169,347-14,438TMCTMC10,496
Sujapur229,432236,4437,011TMCTMC60,287
Baisnabnagar231,377233,8652,488TMCBJP46,881
Farakka212,523181,659-30,864TMCINC8,193
Samserganj216,786161,435-55,351TMCTMC7,587
Suti244,288229,208-15,080TMCTMC12,357
Jangipur237,830220,859-16,971TMCBJP10,542
Raghunathganj231,520200,452-31,068TMCTMC40,555
Sagardighi224,178216,977-7,201TMCTMC34,260
Lalgola219,655186,182-33,473TMCTMC18,960
Bhagabangola248,895224,618-24,277TMCTMC56,407
Raninagar243,494244,391897TMCINC2,701
Murshidabad255,962248,269-7,693BJPBJP31,521
Nabagram (SC)239,811243,0253,214TMCBJP5,919
Khargram (SC)218,890230,46411,574TMCBJP9,333
Burwan (SC)209,338214,0034,665TMCBJP22,300
Kandi225,488233,0247,536TMCBJP10,335
Bharatpur234,101239,1845,083TMCTMC30,753
Rejinagar245,863256,26710,404TMCAJUP58,876
Beldanga238,107243,9845,877TMCBJP13,208
Baharampur250,719240,830-9,889BJPBJP17,548
Hariharpara234,377245,48411,107TMCTMC12,665
Naoda234,722235,7371,015TMCAJUP27,943
Domkal252,473267,37414,901TMCCPIM16,296
Jalangi248,596262,78714,191TMCTMC21,516
Tamluk255,627274,50818,881TMCBJP34,729
Panskura Purba227,376238,51911,143TMCBJP17,903
Panskura Paschim262,483278,74416,261TMCBJP32,567
Moyna245,063264,97119,908TMCBJP16,241
Nandakumar244,675264,43719,762BJPBJP30,603
Mahisadal235,369253,52318,154TMCBJP26,238
Haldia (SC)239,252251,91912,667TMCBJP49,062
Nandigram247,251266,41519,164BJPBJP9,665
Chandipur237,527255,92418,397BJPBJP20,270
Patashpur227,959247,03719,078TMCBJP9,051
Kanthi Uttar248,772263,60214,830TMCBJP20,055
Bhagabanpur245,647263,77518,128BJPBJP20,878
Khejuri (SC)228,219247,97619,757BJPBJP32,690
Kanthi Dakshin216,913227,95411,041BJPBJP31,472
Ramnagar255,099269,25214,153BJPBJP26,939
Egra275,266291,59816,332TMCBJP25,692
Dantan224,882236,16811,286TMCBJP10,376
Nayagram (ST)218,673226,8948,221TMCBJP5,919
Gopiballavpur219,464227,7938,329TMCBJP26,675
Jhargram226,032235,1479,115TMCBJP38,147
Keshiary (ST)231,170238,7697,599TMCBJP15,887
Kharagpur Sadar225,476180,530-44,946BJPBJP30,506
Narayangarh234,752239,0644,312TMCBJP20,367
Sabang255,603274,38318,780TMCBJP11,136
Pingla245,184255,89210,708TMCBJP18,480
Kharagpur215,952218,1422,190TMCTMC2,872
Debra226,402231,8985,496TMCBJP28,801
Daspur289,252296,0456,793TMCBJP32,134
Ghatal (SC)270,451276,5696,118BJPBJP37,657
Chandrakona (SC)268,269282,82014,551TMCBJP33,481
Garbeta222,891232,8819,990TMCBJP26,225
Salboni265,394279,30413,910TMCBJP15,243
Keshpur (SC)250,607268,03417,427TMCTMC50,105
Medinipur266,722260,295-6,427TMCBJP38,747
Binpur (ST)216,605221,1254,520TMCBJP22,977
Bandwan (ST)272,796285,96613,170TMCBJP29,577
Balarampur224,417235,38810,971TMCBJP35,051
Baghmundi237,261250,65713,396TMCBJP40,817
Joypur236,633253,82517,192TMCBJP22,218
Purulia243,871251,8167,945TMCBJP49,253
Manbazar (ST)244,312255,46011,148BJPBJP27,283
Kashipur227,805229,5521,747TMCBJP21,276
Para (SC)231,576236,1204,544BJPBJP33,721
Raghunathpur (SC)248,223254,0235,800BJPBJP44,059
Saltora (SC)224,495233,1758,680BJPBJP32,135
Chhatna232,894242,1519,257TMCBJP47,174
Ranibandh (ST)244,860254,5709,710BJPBJP52,269
Raipur (ST)216,032224,1208,088BJPBJP28,742
Taldangra225,032235,68510,653BJPBJP50,073
Bankura257,361260,8863,525BJPBJP54,177
Barjora243,336251,4028,066BJPBJP41,310
Onda244,130262,40818,278BJPBJP31,723
Bishnupur208,397220,28411,887BJPBJP30,603
Kotulpur (SC)237,059253,69716,638TMCBJP34,367
Indas (SC)234,967245,26710,300TMCBJP900
Sonamukhi (SC)224,381235,77011,389TMCBJP29,410
Pandabeswar199,797188,390-11,407BJPBJP1,398
Durgapur Purba244,619237,127-7,492TMCBJP30,934
Durgapur Paschim256,650238,700-17,950TMCBJP37,598
Raniganj238,856215,994-22,862BJPBJP17,786
Jamuria208,925196,545-12,380TMCBJP22,514
Asansol Dakshin258,427239,030-19,397BJPBJP40,839
Asansol Uttar256,239236,858-19,381TMCBJP11,615
Kulti238,414210,553-27,861BJPBJP26,498
Barabani215,163201,898-13,265TMCBJP11,722
Dubrajpur (SC)231,245231,503258BJPBJP27,647
Suri252,698252,071-627TMCBJP28,686
Bolpur259,217260,112895BJPTMC13,188
Nanoor (SC)265,933269,0823,149TMCTMC8,122
Labpur230,036234,6304,594TMCBJP3,550
Sainthia (SC)246,471251,9975,526TMCBJP10,306
Mayureswar223,556225,8742,318TMCBJP21,002
Rampurhat248,899245,159-3,740TMCBJP24,233
Hansan236,311237,273962TMCTMC28,298
Nalhati232,366231,681-685TMCTMC13,446
Murarai251,210252,004794TMCTMC37,705
Karimpur241,362252,84411,482TMCBJP10,185
Tehatta244,793252,4317,638TMCBJP28,253
Palashipara232,399231,620-779TMCTMC11,454
Kaliganj234,432232,460-1,972TMCBJP10,172
Nakashipara235,249218,669-16,580TMCBJP17,327
Chapra237,343232,057-5,286TMCTMC30,780
Krishnanagar Uttar230,150216,456-13,694TMCBJP78,361
Nabadwip237,428230,011-7,417TMCBJP21,444
Krishnanagar Dakshin217,291209,781-7,510TMCBJP27,801
Shantipur241,941227,477-14,464TMCBJP45,376
Ranaghat Uttar Pashchim254,865232,716-22,149TMCBJP57,551
Krishnaganj264,303253,036-11,267TMCBJP60,899
Ranaghat Uttar Purba253,915232,399-21,516TMCBJP51,743
Ranaghat Dakshin274,684253,346-21,338TMCBJP64,464
Chakdaha235,068223,981-11,087TMCBJP36,945
Kalyani245,181230,489-14,692TMCBJP34,792
Haringhata231,664225,109-6,555TMCBJP22,055
Bagdah268,567240,989-27,578TMCBJP34,616
Bangaon Uttar242,067225,962-16,105TMCBJP40,670
Bangaon Dakshin237,404228,359-9,045TMCBJP37,814
Gaighata240,974222,723-18,251TMCBJP47,683
Swarupnagar238,752228,965-9,787TMCTMC16,017
Baduria235,541236,162621BJPTMC40,061
Howrah234,583208,822-25,761TMCBJP31,462
Ashoknagar241,158229,506-11,652TMCBJP9,408
Amdanga230,559221,207-9,352TMCTMC29,95
Bijpur185,509158,096-27,413TMCBJP13,343
Naihati188,559170,581-17,978TMCBJP10,430
Bhatpara149,370117,195-32,175TMCBJP22,807
Jagatdal222,046195,630-26,416TMCBJP20,909
Noapara252,440213,727-38,713TMCBJP17,656
Barrackpur207,919170,646-37,273TMCBJP15,822
Khardaha217,445209,855-7,590TMCBJP24,486
Dum Dum Uttar256,543240,341-16,202TMCBJP26,404
Panihati222,229189,714-32,515TMCBJP28,836
Kamarhati189,025162,646-26,379TMCTMC5,646
Baranagar208,535186,541-21,994TMCBJP16,956
Dum Dum232,742217,541-15,201TMCBJP25,273
Rajarhat New Town259,079267,645-8,566TMCBJP309
Bidhannagar231,169203,877-27,292TMCBJP37,330
Rajarhat Gopalpur239,634218,890-20,744TMCBJP27,757
Madhyamgram258,246244,485-13,761TMCBJP2,399
Barasat263,410252,439-10,971TMCBJP34,558
Deganga230,563240,0079,444TMCTMC17,818
Haroa246,763243,400-3,363TMCTMC49,341
Minakhan225,809222,011-3,798TMCTMC32,292
Sandeshkhali229,365223,269-6,096TMCBJP17,510
Basirhat Dakshin264,853260,361-4,492TMCTMC9,544
Basirhat Uttar255,163245,388-9,775TMCTMC57,270
Hingalganj220,837215,122-5,715TMCBJP5,421
Gosaba221,008221,332324TMCBJP16,100
Basanti241,447240,303-1,144TMCTMC56,181
Kultali248,500261,73613,236TMCTMC59,276
Patharpratima252,614257,7045,090TMCTMC4,873
Kakdwip234,569241,7207,151TMCBJP4,760
Sagar261,341274,10312,762TMCBJP7,881
Kulpi208,431216,6208,189TMCTMC10,383
Raidighi261,442267,8466,404TMCTMC5,957
Mandirbazar219,215222,0902,875TMCTMC1,995
Jaynagar228,097227,238-859TMCTMC26,350
Baruipur Purba245,546245,106-440TMCTMC31,815
Canning Paschim241,023238,236-2,787TMCTMC40,665
Canning Purba239,477246,6737,196TMCTMC91,954
Baruipur Paschim232,885233,097212TMCTMC17,862
Magrahat Purba228,746232,5893,843TMCTMC31,607
Magrahat Paschim214,456217,0222,566TMCTMC58,503
Diamond Harbour241,838245,0973,259TMCTMC31,266
Falta225,862236,44410,582TMCN/APend.
Satgachhia258,613256,251-2,362TMCBJP401
Bishnupur (146)264,604268,2663,662TMCTMC36,925
Sonarpur Dakshin268,509260,993-7,516TMCBJP35,782
Bhangar251,977272,71120,734TMCAISF32,088
Kasba281,198265,616-15,582TMCTMC20,974
Jadavpur285,342260,821-24,521TMCBJP27,716
Sonarpur Uttar274,565273,219-1,346TMCBJP9,807
Tollygunge257,958229,994-27,964TMCBJP6,013
Behala Purba288,032259,752-28,280TMCBJP25,137
Behala Paschim295,723266,173-29,550TMCBJP24,699
Maheshtala252,897243,365-9,532TMCTMC32,913
Budge Budge241,623229,907-11,716TMCTMC46,850
Metiaburuz233,697189,494-44,203TMCTMC87,879
Kolkata Port223,154171,615-51,539TMCTMC56,080
Bhabanipur200,935160,313-40,622TMCBJP15,105
Rashbehari199,116158,406-40,710TMCBJP20,865
Ballygunge240,660188,839-51,821TMCTMC61,476
Chowringhee202,501126,349-76,152TMCTMC22,002
Entally215,401178,877-36,524TMCTMC34,006
Beleghata242,619190,599-52,020TMCTMC28,576
Jorasanko191,911122,686-69,225TMCBJP5,797
Shyampukur172,028131,819-40,209TMCBJP14,633
Maniktala201,735165,906-35,829TMCBJP15,644
Cossipore-Belgachia217,872167,936-49,936TMCBJP21,276
Bally166,102133,573-32,529TMCBJP11,997
Howrah Uttar205,663149,948-55,715TMCBJP11,250
Howrah Madhya251,112214,821-36,291TMCTMC16,083
Shibpur221,799194,963-26,836TMCBJP16,058
Howrah Dakshin278,680240,607-38,073TMCTMC7,828
Sankrail259,990240,252-19,738TMCTMC16,740
Panchla250,553248,497-2,056TMCTMC38,320
Uluberia Purba220,529218,481-2,048TMCTMC11,838
Uluberia Uttar215,010214,671-339TMCBJP4,177
Uluberia Dakshin226,454237,05710,603TMCTMC17,187
Shyampur250,340259,2788,938TMCBJP22,260
Bagnan222,777230,5787,801TMCTMC11,316
Amta252,347256,9824,635TMCBJP4,454
Udaynarayanpur227,490229,0911,601TMCTMC12,227
Jagatballavpur272,383270,8061,577TMCBJP6,671
Domjur276,082269,236-6,846TMCTMC42,177
Uttarpara249,369228,272-21,097TMCBJP10,415
Serampore239,339205,662-33,677TMCBJP8,685
Champdani248,693221,952-26,741TMCBJP3,026
Singur241,249237,388-3,861TMCBJP21,438
Chandannagar223,152203,451-19,701TMCBJP13,441
Chunchura304,254275,715-28,539TMCBJP43,435
Balagarh249,657240,088-9,569TMCBJP41,914
Pandua259,904249,081-10,823TMCBJP5,228
Saptagram225,494210,370-15,124TMCBJP23,289
Chanditala252,700246,543-6,157TMCTMC19,663
Jangipara246,868251,0694,201TMCBJP862
Haripal260,040264,1754,135TMCBJP3,488
Dhanekhali262,855262,689-166TMCTMC13,057
Tarakeswar232,452235,4412,989TMCBJP30,999
Pursurah251,927259,5907,663BJPBJP53,453
Arambagh246,935253,2606,325BJPBJP28,959
Goghat238,958248,0769,118BJPBJP49,582
Khanakul266,127268,5702,443BJPBJP34,483
Khandaghosh234,921233,679-1,242TMCTMC8,284
Bardhaman Dakshin248,721221,961-26,760TMCBJP30,470
Raina248,311246,060-2,251TMCBJP834
Jamalpur229,313225,468-3,845TMCBJP11,178
Manteswar233,626216,764-16,862TMCBJP14,798
Kalna234,821226,370-8,451TMCBJP28,630
Memari245,683239,601-6,082TMCBJP7,106
Bardhaman Uttar262,125260,360-1,765TMCTMC6,460
Bhatar238,186226,642-11,544TMCBJP6,528
Purbasthali Dakshin240,476232,577-7,899TMCBJP16,662
Purbasthali Uttar242,371239,480-2,891TMCBJP30,226
Katwa257,069256,811-258TMCBJP35,066
Ketugram248,148234,035-14,113TMCBJP27,610
Mongalkote241,890231,984-9,906TMCBJP12,723
Ausgram236,269236,010-259TMCBJP12,535
Galsi249,624243,955-5669TMCBJP10494

Four clear patterns in voter shifts

An analysis of the data points to four key trends. First, urban areas saw a decline in voter numbers, while rural constituencies recorded an increase. Second, the sharpest drop in voters was seen in Kolkata and nearby urban regions. Third, several seats in the Murshidabad–Malda belt reported a decline of up to 25 per cent in voter numbers. Fourth, distinct turnout behaviour was observed in industrial belts such as Asansol, Durgapur and Barrackpore.

These patterns suggest that voter list changes were not uniform and varied widely across regions.

Seat-level trends show mixed electoral impact

According to Jansatta, it also identified 14 constituencies where the highest number of voters were removed after the SIR process. Interestingly, the results in these seats were evenly split, with seven won by the BJP and seven by the TMC. This indicates that voter deletions alone did not favour any single party across the board.

Constituency NameVoters (After SIR)Voters (2021)DifferencePercentage Change2021 Winner2026 Winner2026 Margin
Chowringhee126,349202,501-76,152-37.61%TMCTMC22,002
Jorasanko122,686191,911-69,225-36.07%TMCBJP5,797
Howrah Uttar149,948205,663-55,715-27.09%TMCBJP11,250
Samserganj161,435216,786-55,351-25.53%TMCTMC7,587
Kolkata Port171,615223,154-51,539-23.10%TMCTMC56,080
Entally178,877215,401-36,524-16.96%TMCTMC34,006
Metiaburuz189,494233,697-44,203-18.91%TMCTMC87,879
Barrackpur170,646207,919-37,273-17.93%TMCBJP15,822
Maniktala165,906201,735-35,829-17.76%TMCBJP15,644
Noapara213,727252,440-38,713-15.34%TMCBJP17,656
Lalgola186,182219,655-33,473-15.24%TMCTMC18,960
Panihati189,714222,229-32,515-14.63%TMCBJP28,836
Howrah Madhya214,821251,112-36,291-14.45%TMCTMC16,083
Serampore205,662239,339-33,677-14.07%TMCBJP8,685

Another set of 14 constituencies saw a significant increase in voter numbers after the revision. However, the scale of increase was lower compared to the decline seen elsewhere.

Constituency NameVoters (After SIR)Voters (2021)DifferencePercentage Change2021 Winner2026 Winner2026 Margin
Khejuri (SC)247,976228,21919,7578.66%BJPBJP32,690
Patashpur247,037227,95919,0788.37%TMCBJP9,051
Bhangar272,711251,97720,7348.23%TMCAISF32,088
Moyna264,971245,06319,9088.12%TMCBJP16,241
Nandakumar264,437244,67519,7628.08%BJPBJP30,603
Nandigram266,415247,25119,1647.05%BJPBJP9,665
Chandipur255,924237,52718,3977.75%BJPBJP20,270
Mahisadal253,523235,36918,1547.71%TMCBJP26,238
Onda262,408244,13018,2787.49%BJPBJP31,723
Tamluk274,508255,62718,8817.39%TMCBJP34,729
Bhagabanpur263,775245,64718,1287.38%BJPBJP20,878
Sabang274,383255,60318,7807.35%TMCBJP11,136
Joypur253,825236,63317,1927.27%TMCBJP22,218
Kotulpur (SC)253,697237,05916,6387.02%TMCBJP34,367

In these constituencies, the BJP performed strongly, winning 12 of the 14 seats, while the TMC secured only one. Victory margins in these seats were also notably high. For instance, Khejuri recorded a margin of 32,690 votes, Nandakumar 30,603, Onda 31,723, Tamluk 34,729 and Kotulpur 34,367.

A geographical pattern is also visible here. The highest increases in voter numbers were recorded in East Medinipur and the Jangalmahal–Bankura belt, regions where the BJP also registered strong electoral gains. On the other hand, in areas where voter numbers declined, the TMC appears to have performed relatively better.

ALSO READ

SIR controversy remains central to political debate

The SIR process has remained a major point of political contention throughout the election. Around 91 lakh names were removed from the voter rolls. Of these, about 63 lakh were categorised as absent, shifted, deceased or duplicate, while the Election Commission cited “logical discrepancies” in approximately 27 lakh cases.

Mamata Banerjee has strongly opposed the revision exercise, alleging that it was carried out to target her party’s core voter base and was linked to larger concerns such as the NRC. The Election Commission, however, has maintained that the process was conducted as per established norms.

While the political debate continues, the data shows that voter list changes had a varied impact across constituencies, shaping outcomes differently in different regions rather than producing a uniform result across the state.