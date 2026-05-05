In the recent West Bengal Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a historic win, securing a two-thirds majority with 206 seats in the 294-member Assembly. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Mamata Banerjee, has been limited to 80 seats, marking a major shift in the state’s political balance.
At the same time, the election has remained surrounded by debate over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Changes in voter numbers across constituencies, both increases and deletions, appear to have influenced the final outcome in several seats.
Jansatta, in its ‘Aakhde Bolte Hain’ special series, has compiled detailed data for all 294 Assembly constituencies. The dataset captures how voter numbers changed before and after the SIR process, along with information on which party won and by what margin, offering a deeper look into the numbers behind the results.
|Constituency Name
|Voters (2021)
|Voters (2026)
|Voter Difference
|Winner (2021)
|Winner (2026)
|Margin (2026)
|Mekliganj (SC)
|216,863
|224,413
|7,550
|TMC
|BJP
|29,584
|Mathabhanga (SC)
|241,785
|248,757
|6,972
|BJP
|BJP
|57,090
|Cooch Behar Uttar (SC)
|272,055
|263,078
|-8,977
|BJP
|BJP
|70,384
|Cooch Behar Dakshin
|223,409
|213,968
|-9,441
|BJP
|BJP
|23,284
|Sitalkuchi (SC)
|275,718
|285,548
|9,830
|BJP
|BJP
|25,278
|Sitai (SC)
|277,195
|273,126
|-4,069
|TMC
|TMC
|2,721
|Dinhata
|288,755
|277,291
|-11,464
|BJP
|BJP
|17,447
|Natabari
|235,277
|239,923
|4,646
|BJP
|BJP
|34,613
|Tufanganj
|225,957
|237,667
|11,710
|BJP
|BJP
|26,457
|Kumargram (ST)
|262,523
|259,496
|-3,027
|BJP
|BJP
|52,877
|Kalchini (ST)
|235,747
|221,457
|-14,290
|BJP
|BJP
|37,843
|Alipurduar
|249,955
|244,331
|-5,624
|BJP
|BJP
|70,420
|Falakata (SC)
|244,577
|245,264
|687
|BJP
|BJP
|45,999
|Madarihat (ST)
|203,369
|193,958
|-9,411
|BJP
|BJP
|40,910
|Dhupguri (SC)
|251,681
|258,127
|6,446
|BJP
|BJP
|38,550
|Maynaguri (SC)
|251,373
|258,545
|7,172
|BJP
|BJP
|56,503
|Jalpaiguri (SC)
|255,367
|250,381
|-4,986
|TMC
|BJP
|68,805
|Rajganj (SC)
|233,909
|230,795
|-3,114
|TMC
|BJP
|41,477
|Dabgram-Phulbari
|283,991
|264,380
|-19,611
|BJP
|BJP
|97,715
|Mal (ST)
|242,262
|237,452
|-4,810
|TMC
|BJP
|15,492
|Nagrakata (ST)
|226,232
|220,118
|-6,114
|BJP
|BJP
|25,858
|Kalimpong
|205,460
|201,619
|-3,841
|IND
|BJP
|21,464
|Darjeeling
|238,967
|207,716
|-31,251
|BJP
|BJP
|6,057
|Kurseong
|229,918
|216,152
|-13,766
|BJP
|BJP
|17,007
|Matigara-Naxalbari (SC)
|267,440
|268,480
|1,040
|BJP
|BJP
|104,265
|Siliguri
|215,514
|200,779
|-14,735
|BJP
|BJP
|73,192
|Phansidewa (ST)
|224,231
|217,298
|-6,933
|BJP
|BJP
|45,263
|Chopra
|229,766
|219,236
|-10,530
|TMC
|TMC
|69,124
|Islampur
|204,047
|202,217
|-1,830
|TMC
|TMC
|40,063
|Goalpokhar
|215,676
|199,468
|-16,208
|TMC
|TMC
|83,790
|Chakulia
|221,341
|216,095
|-5,246
|TMC
|TMC
|28,011
|Karandighi
|246,568
|231,599
|-14,969
|TMC
|BJP
|19,869
|Hemtabad (SC)
|252,705
|246,530
|-6,175
|TMC
|BJP
|12,361
|Kaliaganj (SC)
|269,942
|268,281
|-1,661
|BJP
|BJP
|76,425
|Raiganj
|190,893
|174,126
|-16,767
|BJP
|BJP
|58,641
|Itahar
|218,591
|211,422
|-7,169
|TMC
|TMC
|27,878
|Kushmandi (SC)
|209,600
|205,867
|-3,733
|TMC
|BJP
|9,063
|Kumarganj
|194,392
|180,385
|-14,007
|TMC
|TMC
|6,685
|Balurghat
|172,383
|166,912
|-5,471
|BJP
|BJP
|47,576
|Tapan (ST)
|208,354
|194,914
|-13,440
|BJP
|BJP
|36,987
|Gangarampur (SC)
|212,521
|200,146
|-12,375
|BJP
|BJP
|28,339
|Harirampur
|215,801
|211,295
|-4,506
|TMC
|TMC
|1,986
|Habibpur (ST)
|240,344
|238,230
|-2,114
|BJP
|BJP
|78,188
|Gazole (SC)
|254,055
|255,085
|1,030
|BJP
|BJP
|38,192
|Chanchal
|238,225
|244,428
|6,203
|TMC
|TMC
|63,874
|Harishchandrapur
|238,558
|238,850
|292
|TMC
|TMC
|48,271
|Malatipur
|217,872
|212,691
|-5,181
|TMC
|TMC
|59,747
|Ratua
|263,854
|246,547
|-17,307
|TMC
|TMC
|32,562
|Manikchak
|240,516
|235,765
|-4,751
|TMC
|BJP
|13,938
|Maldah (SC)
|232,994
|231,348
|-1,646
|BJP
|BJP
|50,128
|English Bazar
|261,137
|249,137
|-12,000
|BJP
|BJP
|93,784
|Mothabari
|183,785
|169,347
|-14,438
|TMC
|TMC
|10,496
|Sujapur
|229,432
|236,443
|7,011
|TMC
|TMC
|60,287
|Baisnabnagar
|231,377
|233,865
|2,488
|TMC
|BJP
|46,881
|Farakka
|212,523
|181,659
|-30,864
|TMC
|INC
|8,193
|Samserganj
|216,786
|161,435
|-55,351
|TMC
|TMC
|7,587
|Suti
|244,288
|229,208
|-15,080
|TMC
|TMC
|12,357
|Jangipur
|237,830
|220,859
|-16,971
|TMC
|BJP
|10,542
|Raghunathganj
|231,520
|200,452
|-31,068
|TMC
|TMC
|40,555
|Sagardighi
|224,178
|216,977
|-7,201
|TMC
|TMC
|34,260
|Lalgola
|219,655
|186,182
|-33,473
|TMC
|TMC
|18,960
|Bhagabangola
|248,895
|224,618
|-24,277
|TMC
|TMC
|56,407
|Raninagar
|243,494
|244,391
|897
|TMC
|INC
|2,701
|Murshidabad
|255,962
|248,269
|-7,693
|BJP
|BJP
|31,521
|Nabagram (SC)
|239,811
|243,025
|3,214
|TMC
|BJP
|5,919
|Khargram (SC)
|218,890
|230,464
|11,574
|TMC
|BJP
|9,333
|Burwan (SC)
|209,338
|214,003
|4,665
|TMC
|BJP
|22,300
|Kandi
|225,488
|233,024
|7,536
|TMC
|BJP
|10,335
|Bharatpur
|234,101
|239,184
|5,083
|TMC
|TMC
|30,753
|Rejinagar
|245,863
|256,267
|10,404
|TMC
|AJUP
|58,876
|Beldanga
|238,107
|243,984
|5,877
|TMC
|BJP
|13,208
|Baharampur
|250,719
|240,830
|-9,889
|BJP
|BJP
|17,548
|Hariharpara
|234,377
|245,484
|11,107
|TMC
|TMC
|12,665
|Naoda
|234,722
|235,737
|1,015
|TMC
|AJUP
|27,943
|Domkal
|252,473
|267,374
|14,901
|TMC
|CPIM
|16,296
|Jalangi
|248,596
|262,787
|14,191
|TMC
|TMC
|21,516
|Tamluk
|255,627
|274,508
|18,881
|TMC
|BJP
|34,729
|Panskura Purba
|227,376
|238,519
|11,143
|TMC
|BJP
|17,903
|Panskura Paschim
|262,483
|278,744
|16,261
|TMC
|BJP
|32,567
|Moyna
|245,063
|264,971
|19,908
|TMC
|BJP
|16,241
|Nandakumar
|244,675
|264,437
|19,762
|BJP
|BJP
|30,603
|Mahisadal
|235,369
|253,523
|18,154
|TMC
|BJP
|26,238
|Haldia (SC)
|239,252
|251,919
|12,667
|TMC
|BJP
|49,062
|Nandigram
|247,251
|266,415
|19,164
|BJP
|BJP
|9,665
|Chandipur
|237,527
|255,924
|18,397
|BJP
|BJP
|20,270
|Patashpur
|227,959
|247,037
|19,078
|TMC
|BJP
|9,051
|Kanthi Uttar
|248,772
|263,602
|14,830
|TMC
|BJP
|20,055
|Bhagabanpur
|245,647
|263,775
|18,128
|BJP
|BJP
|20,878
|Khejuri (SC)
|228,219
|247,976
|19,757
|BJP
|BJP
|32,690
|Kanthi Dakshin
|216,913
|227,954
|11,041
|BJP
|BJP
|31,472
|Ramnagar
|255,099
|269,252
|14,153
|BJP
|BJP
|26,939
|Egra
|275,266
|291,598
|16,332
|TMC
|BJP
|25,692
|Dantan
|224,882
|236,168
|11,286
|TMC
|BJP
|10,376
|Nayagram (ST)
|218,673
|226,894
|8,221
|TMC
|BJP
|5,919
|Gopiballavpur
|219,464
|227,793
|8,329
|TMC
|BJP
|26,675
|Jhargram
|226,032
|235,147
|9,115
|TMC
|BJP
|38,147
|Keshiary (ST)
|231,170
|238,769
|7,599
|TMC
|BJP
|15,887
|Kharagpur Sadar
|225,476
|180,530
|-44,946
|BJP
|BJP
|30,506
|Narayangarh
|234,752
|239,064
|4,312
|TMC
|BJP
|20,367
|Sabang
|255,603
|274,383
|18,780
|TMC
|BJP
|11,136
|Pingla
|245,184
|255,892
|10,708
|TMC
|BJP
|18,480
|Kharagpur
|215,952
|218,142
|2,190
|TMC
|TMC
|2,872
|Debra
|226,402
|231,898
|5,496
|TMC
|BJP
|28,801
|Daspur
|289,252
|296,045
|6,793
|TMC
|BJP
|32,134
|Ghatal (SC)
|270,451
|276,569
|6,118
|BJP
|BJP
|37,657
|Chandrakona (SC)
|268,269
|282,820
|14,551
|TMC
|BJP
|33,481
|Garbeta
|222,891
|232,881
|9,990
|TMC
|BJP
|26,225
|Salboni
|265,394
|279,304
|13,910
|TMC
|BJP
|15,243
|Keshpur (SC)
|250,607
|268,034
|17,427
|TMC
|TMC
|50,105
|Medinipur
|266,722
|260,295
|-6,427
|TMC
|BJP
|38,747
|Binpur (ST)
|216,605
|221,125
|4,520
|TMC
|BJP
|22,977
|Bandwan (ST)
|272,796
|285,966
|13,170
|TMC
|BJP
|29,577
|Balarampur
|224,417
|235,388
|10,971
|TMC
|BJP
|35,051
|Baghmundi
|237,261
|250,657
|13,396
|TMC
|BJP
|40,817
|Joypur
|236,633
|253,825
|17,192
|TMC
|BJP
|22,218
|Purulia
|243,871
|251,816
|7,945
|TMC
|BJP
|49,253
|Manbazar (ST)
|244,312
|255,460
|11,148
|BJP
|BJP
|27,283
|Kashipur
|227,805
|229,552
|1,747
|TMC
|BJP
|21,276
|Para (SC)
|231,576
|236,120
|4,544
|BJP
|BJP
|33,721
|Raghunathpur (SC)
|248,223
|254,023
|5,800
|BJP
|BJP
|44,059
|Saltora (SC)
|224,495
|233,175
|8,680
|BJP
|BJP
|32,135
|Chhatna
|232,894
|242,151
|9,257
|TMC
|BJP
|47,174
|Ranibandh (ST)
|244,860
|254,570
|9,710
|BJP
|BJP
|52,269
|Raipur (ST)
|216,032
|224,120
|8,088
|BJP
|BJP
|28,742
|Taldangra
|225,032
|235,685
|10,653
|BJP
|BJP
|50,073
|Bankura
|257,361
|260,886
|3,525
|BJP
|BJP
|54,177
|Barjora
|243,336
|251,402
|8,066
|BJP
|BJP
|41,310
|Onda
|244,130
|262,408
|18,278
|BJP
|BJP
|31,723
|Bishnupur
|208,397
|220,284
|11,887
|BJP
|BJP
|30,603
|Kotulpur (SC)
|237,059
|253,697
|16,638
|TMC
|BJP
|34,367
|Indas (SC)
|234,967
|245,267
|10,300
|TMC
|BJP
|900
|Sonamukhi (SC)
|224,381
|235,770
|11,389
|TMC
|BJP
|29,410
|Pandabeswar
|199,797
|188,390
|-11,407
|BJP
|BJP
|1,398
|Durgapur Purba
|244,619
|237,127
|-7,492
|TMC
|BJP
|30,934
|Durgapur Paschim
|256,650
|238,700
|-17,950
|TMC
|BJP
|37,598
|Raniganj
|238,856
|215,994
|-22,862
|BJP
|BJP
|17,786
|Jamuria
|208,925
|196,545
|-12,380
|TMC
|BJP
|22,514
|Asansol Dakshin
|258,427
|239,030
|-19,397
|BJP
|BJP
|40,839
|Asansol Uttar
|256,239
|236,858
|-19,381
|TMC
|BJP
|11,615
|Kulti
|238,414
|210,553
|-27,861
|BJP
|BJP
|26,498
|Barabani
|215,163
|201,898
|-13,265
|TMC
|BJP
|11,722
|Dubrajpur (SC)
|231,245
|231,503
|258
|BJP
|BJP
|27,647
|Suri
|252,698
|252,071
|-627
|TMC
|BJP
|28,686
|Bolpur
|259,217
|260,112
|895
|BJP
|TMC
|13,188
|Nanoor (SC)
|265,933
|269,082
|3,149
|TMC
|TMC
|8,122
|Labpur
|230,036
|234,630
|4,594
|TMC
|BJP
|3,550
|Sainthia (SC)
|246,471
|251,997
|5,526
|TMC
|BJP
|10,306
|Mayureswar
|223,556
|225,874
|2,318
|TMC
|BJP
|21,002
|Rampurhat
|248,899
|245,159
|-3,740
|TMC
|BJP
|24,233
|Hansan
|236,311
|237,273
|962
|TMC
|TMC
|28,298
|Nalhati
|232,366
|231,681
|-685
|TMC
|TMC
|13,446
|Murarai
|251,210
|252,004
|794
|TMC
|TMC
|37,705
|Karimpur
|241,362
|252,844
|11,482
|TMC
|BJP
|10,185
|Tehatta
|244,793
|252,431
|7,638
|TMC
|BJP
|28,253
|Palashipara
|232,399
|231,620
|-779
|TMC
|TMC
|11,454
|Kaliganj
|234,432
|232,460
|-1,972
|TMC
|BJP
|10,172
|Nakashipara
|235,249
|218,669
|-16,580
|TMC
|BJP
|17,327
|Chapra
|237,343
|232,057
|-5,286
|TMC
|TMC
|30,780
|Krishnanagar Uttar
|230,150
|216,456
|-13,694
|TMC
|BJP
|78,361
|Nabadwip
|237,428
|230,011
|-7,417
|TMC
|BJP
|21,444
|Krishnanagar Dakshin
|217,291
|209,781
|-7,510
|TMC
|BJP
|27,801
|Shantipur
|241,941
|227,477
|-14,464
|TMC
|BJP
|45,376
|Ranaghat Uttar Pashchim
|254,865
|232,716
|-22,149
|TMC
|BJP
|57,551
|Krishnaganj
|264,303
|253,036
|-11,267
|TMC
|BJP
|60,899
|Ranaghat Uttar Purba
|253,915
|232,399
|-21,516
|TMC
|BJP
|51,743
|Ranaghat Dakshin
|274,684
|253,346
|-21,338
|TMC
|BJP
|64,464
|Chakdaha
|235,068
|223,981
|-11,087
|TMC
|BJP
|36,945
|Kalyani
|245,181
|230,489
|-14,692
|TMC
|BJP
|34,792
|Haringhata
|231,664
|225,109
|-6,555
|TMC
|BJP
|22,055
|Bagdah
|268,567
|240,989
|-27,578
|TMC
|BJP
|34,616
|Bangaon Uttar
|242,067
|225,962
|-16,105
|TMC
|BJP
|40,670
|Bangaon Dakshin
|237,404
|228,359
|-9,045
|TMC
|BJP
|37,814
|Gaighata
|240,974
|222,723
|-18,251
|TMC
|BJP
|47,683
|Swarupnagar
|238,752
|228,965
|-9,787
|TMC
|TMC
|16,017
|Baduria
|235,541
|236,162
|621
|BJP
|TMC
|40,061
|Howrah
|234,583
|208,822
|-25,761
|TMC
|BJP
|31,462
|Ashoknagar
|241,158
|229,506
|-11,652
|TMC
|BJP
|9,408
|Amdanga
|230,559
|221,207
|-9,352
|TMC
|TMC
|29,95
|Bijpur
|185,509
|158,096
|-27,413
|TMC
|BJP
|13,343
|Naihati
|188,559
|170,581
|-17,978
|TMC
|BJP
|10,430
|Bhatpara
|149,370
|117,195
|-32,175
|TMC
|BJP
|22,807
|Jagatdal
|222,046
|195,630
|-26,416
|TMC
|BJP
|20,909
|Noapara
|252,440
|213,727
|-38,713
|TMC
|BJP
|17,656
|Barrackpur
|207,919
|170,646
|-37,273
|TMC
|BJP
|15,822
|Khardaha
|217,445
|209,855
|-7,590
|TMC
|BJP
|24,486
|Dum Dum Uttar
|256,543
|240,341
|-16,202
|TMC
|BJP
|26,404
|Panihati
|222,229
|189,714
|-32,515
|TMC
|BJP
|28,836
|Kamarhati
|189,025
|162,646
|-26,379
|TMC
|TMC
|5,646
|Baranagar
|208,535
|186,541
|-21,994
|TMC
|BJP
|16,956
|Dum Dum
|232,742
|217,541
|-15,201
|TMC
|BJP
|25,273
|Rajarhat New Town
|259,079
|267,645
|-8,566
|TMC
|BJP
|309
|Bidhannagar
|231,169
|203,877
|-27,292
|TMC
|BJP
|37,330
|Rajarhat Gopalpur
|239,634
|218,890
|-20,744
|TMC
|BJP
|27,757
|Madhyamgram
|258,246
|244,485
|-13,761
|TMC
|BJP
|2,399
|Barasat
|263,410
|252,439
|-10,971
|TMC
|BJP
|34,558
|Deganga
|230,563
|240,007
|9,444
|TMC
|TMC
|17,818
|Haroa
|246,763
|243,400
|-3,363
|TMC
|TMC
|49,341
|Minakhan
|225,809
|222,011
|-3,798
|TMC
|TMC
|32,292
|Sandeshkhali
|229,365
|223,269
|-6,096
|TMC
|BJP
|17,510
|Basirhat Dakshin
|264,853
|260,361
|-4,492
|TMC
|TMC
|9,544
|Basirhat Uttar
|255,163
|245,388
|-9,775
|TMC
|TMC
|57,270
|Hingalganj
|220,837
|215,122
|-5,715
|TMC
|BJP
|5,421
|Gosaba
|221,008
|221,332
|324
|TMC
|BJP
|16,100
|Basanti
|241,447
|240,303
|-1,144
|TMC
|TMC
|56,181
|Kultali
|248,500
|261,736
|13,236
|TMC
|TMC
|59,276
|Patharpratima
|252,614
|257,704
|5,090
|TMC
|TMC
|4,873
|Kakdwip
|234,569
|241,720
|7,151
|TMC
|BJP
|4,760
|Sagar
|261,341
|274,103
|12,762
|TMC
|BJP
|7,881
|Kulpi
|208,431
|216,620
|8,189
|TMC
|TMC
|10,383
|Raidighi
|261,442
|267,846
|6,404
|TMC
|TMC
|5,957
|Mandirbazar
|219,215
|222,090
|2,875
|TMC
|TMC
|1,995
|Jaynagar
|228,097
|227,238
|-859
|TMC
|TMC
|26,350
|Baruipur Purba
|245,546
|245,106
|-440
|TMC
|TMC
|31,815
|Canning Paschim
|241,023
|238,236
|-2,787
|TMC
|TMC
|40,665
|Canning Purba
|239,477
|246,673
|7,196
|TMC
|TMC
|91,954
|Baruipur Paschim
|232,885
|233,097
|212
|TMC
|TMC
|17,862
|Magrahat Purba
|228,746
|232,589
|3,843
|TMC
|TMC
|31,607
|Magrahat Paschim
|214,456
|217,022
|2,566
|TMC
|TMC
|58,503
|Diamond Harbour
|241,838
|245,097
|3,259
|TMC
|TMC
|31,266
|Falta
|225,862
|236,444
|10,582
|TMC
|N/A
|Pend.
|Satgachhia
|258,613
|256,251
|-2,362
|TMC
|BJP
|401
|Bishnupur (146)
|264,604
|268,266
|3,662
|TMC
|TMC
|36,925
|Sonarpur Dakshin
|268,509
|260,993
|-7,516
|TMC
|BJP
|35,782
|Bhangar
|251,977
|272,711
|20,734
|TMC
|AISF
|32,088
|Kasba
|281,198
|265,616
|-15,582
|TMC
|TMC
|20,974
|Jadavpur
|285,342
|260,821
|-24,521
|TMC
|BJP
|27,716
|Sonarpur Uttar
|274,565
|273,219
|-1,346
|TMC
|BJP
|9,807
|Tollygunge
|257,958
|229,994
|-27,964
|TMC
|BJP
|6,013
|Behala Purba
|288,032
|259,752
|-28,280
|TMC
|BJP
|25,137
|Behala Paschim
|295,723
|266,173
|-29,550
|TMC
|BJP
|24,699
|Maheshtala
|252,897
|243,365
|-9,532
|TMC
|TMC
|32,913
|Budge Budge
|241,623
|229,907
|-11,716
|TMC
|TMC
|46,850
|Metiaburuz
|233,697
|189,494
|-44,203
|TMC
|TMC
|87,879
|Kolkata Port
|223,154
|171,615
|-51,539
|TMC
|TMC
|56,080
|Bhabanipur
|200,935
|160,313
|-40,622
|TMC
|BJP
|15,105
|Rashbehari
|199,116
|158,406
|-40,710
|TMC
|BJP
|20,865
|Ballygunge
|240,660
|188,839
|-51,821
|TMC
|TMC
|61,476
|Chowringhee
|202,501
|126,349
|-76,152
|TMC
|TMC
|22,002
|Entally
|215,401
|178,877
|-36,524
|TMC
|TMC
|34,006
|Beleghata
|242,619
|190,599
|-52,020
|TMC
|TMC
|28,576
|Jorasanko
|191,911
|122,686
|-69,225
|TMC
|BJP
|5,797
|Shyampukur
|172,028
|131,819
|-40,209
|TMC
|BJP
|14,633
|Maniktala
|201,735
|165,906
|-35,829
|TMC
|BJP
|15,644
|Cossipore-Belgachia
|217,872
|167,936
|-49,936
|TMC
|BJP
|21,276
|Bally
|166,102
|133,573
|-32,529
|TMC
|BJP
|11,997
|Howrah Uttar
|205,663
|149,948
|-55,715
|TMC
|BJP
|11,250
|Howrah Madhya
|251,112
|214,821
|-36,291
|TMC
|TMC
|16,083
|Shibpur
|221,799
|194,963
|-26,836
|TMC
|BJP
|16,058
|Howrah Dakshin
|278,680
|240,607
|-38,073
|TMC
|TMC
|7,828
|Sankrail
|259,990
|240,252
|-19,738
|TMC
|TMC
|16,740
|Panchla
|250,553
|248,497
|-2,056
|TMC
|TMC
|38,320
|Uluberia Purba
|220,529
|218,481
|-2,048
|TMC
|TMC
|11,838
|Uluberia Uttar
|215,010
|214,671
|-339
|TMC
|BJP
|4,177
|Uluberia Dakshin
|226,454
|237,057
|10,603
|TMC
|TMC
|17,187
|Shyampur
|250,340
|259,278
|8,938
|TMC
|BJP
|22,260
|Bagnan
|222,777
|230,578
|7,801
|TMC
|TMC
|11,316
|Amta
|252,347
|256,982
|4,635
|TMC
|BJP
|4,454
|Udaynarayanpur
|227,490
|229,091
|1,601
|TMC
|TMC
|12,227
|Jagatballavpur
|272,383
|270,806
|1,577
|TMC
|BJP
|6,671
|Domjur
|276,082
|269,236
|-6,846
|TMC
|TMC
|42,177
|Uttarpara
|249,369
|228,272
|-21,097
|TMC
|BJP
|10,415
|Serampore
|239,339
|205,662
|-33,677
|TMC
|BJP
|8,685
|Champdani
|248,693
|221,952
|-26,741
|TMC
|BJP
|3,026
|Singur
|241,249
|237,388
|-3,861
|TMC
|BJP
|21,438
|Chandannagar
|223,152
|203,451
|-19,701
|TMC
|BJP
|13,441
|Chunchura
|304,254
|275,715
|-28,539
|TMC
|BJP
|43,435
|Balagarh
|249,657
|240,088
|-9,569
|TMC
|BJP
|41,914
|Pandua
|259,904
|249,081
|-10,823
|TMC
|BJP
|5,228
|Saptagram
|225,494
|210,370
|-15,124
|TMC
|BJP
|23,289
|Chanditala
|252,700
|246,543
|-6,157
|TMC
|TMC
|19,663
|Jangipara
|246,868
|251,069
|4,201
|TMC
|BJP
|862
|Haripal
|260,040
|264,175
|4,135
|TMC
|BJP
|3,488
|Dhanekhali
|262,855
|262,689
|-166
|TMC
|TMC
|13,057
|Tarakeswar
|232,452
|235,441
|2,989
|TMC
|BJP
|30,999
|Pursurah
|251,927
|259,590
|7,663
|BJP
|BJP
|53,453
|Arambagh
|246,935
|253,260
|6,325
|BJP
|BJP
|28,959
|Goghat
|238,958
|248,076
|9,118
|BJP
|BJP
|49,582
|Khanakul
|266,127
|268,570
|2,443
|BJP
|BJP
|34,483
|Khandaghosh
|234,921
|233,679
|-1,242
|TMC
|TMC
|8,284
|Bardhaman Dakshin
|248,721
|221,961
|-26,760
|TMC
|BJP
|30,470
|Raina
|248,311
|246,060
|-2,251
|TMC
|BJP
|834
|Jamalpur
|229,313
|225,468
|-3,845
|TMC
|BJP
|11,178
|Manteswar
|233,626
|216,764
|-16,862
|TMC
|BJP
|14,798
|Kalna
|234,821
|226,370
|-8,451
|TMC
|BJP
|28,630
|Memari
|245,683
|239,601
|-6,082
|TMC
|BJP
|7,106
|Bardhaman Uttar
|262,125
|260,360
|-1,765
|TMC
|TMC
|6,460
|Bhatar
|238,186
|226,642
|-11,544
|TMC
|BJP
|6,528
|Purbasthali Dakshin
|240,476
|232,577
|-7,899
|TMC
|BJP
|16,662
|Purbasthali Uttar
|242,371
|239,480
|-2,891
|TMC
|BJP
|30,226
|Katwa
|257,069
|256,811
|-258
|TMC
|BJP
|35,066
|Ketugram
|248,148
|234,035
|-14,113
|TMC
|BJP
|27,610
|Mongalkote
|241,890
|231,984
|-9,906
|TMC
|BJP
|12,723
|Ausgram
|236,269
|236,010
|-259
|TMC
|BJP
|12,535
|Galsi
|249,624
|243,955
|-5669
|TMC
|BJP
|10494
Four clear patterns in voter shifts
An analysis of the data points to four key trends. First, urban areas saw a decline in voter numbers, while rural constituencies recorded an increase. Second, the sharpest drop in voters was seen in Kolkata and nearby urban regions. Third, several seats in the Murshidabad–Malda belt reported a decline of up to 25 per cent in voter numbers. Fourth, distinct turnout behaviour was observed in industrial belts such as Asansol, Durgapur and Barrackpore.
These patterns suggest that voter list changes were not uniform and varied widely across regions.
Seat-level trends show mixed electoral impact
According to Jansatta, it also identified 14 constituencies where the highest number of voters were removed after the SIR process. Interestingly, the results in these seats were evenly split, with seven won by the BJP and seven by the TMC. This indicates that voter deletions alone did not favour any single party across the board.
|Constituency Name
|Voters (After SIR)
|Voters (2021)
|Difference
|Percentage Change
|2021 Winner
|2026 Winner
|2026 Margin
|Chowringhee
|126,349
|202,501
|-76,152
|-37.61%
|TMC
|TMC
|22,002
|Jorasanko
|122,686
|191,911
|-69,225
|-36.07%
|TMC
|BJP
|5,797
|Howrah Uttar
|149,948
|205,663
|-55,715
|-27.09%
|TMC
|BJP
|11,250
|Samserganj
|161,435
|216,786
|-55,351
|-25.53%
|TMC
|TMC
|7,587
|Kolkata Port
|171,615
|223,154
|-51,539
|-23.10%
|TMC
|TMC
|56,080
|Entally
|178,877
|215,401
|-36,524
|-16.96%
|TMC
|TMC
|34,006
|Metiaburuz
|189,494
|233,697
|-44,203
|-18.91%
|TMC
|TMC
|87,879
|Barrackpur
|170,646
|207,919
|-37,273
|-17.93%
|TMC
|BJP
|15,822
|Maniktala
|165,906
|201,735
|-35,829
|-17.76%
|TMC
|BJP
|15,644
|Noapara
|213,727
|252,440
|-38,713
|-15.34%
|TMC
|BJP
|17,656
|Lalgola
|186,182
|219,655
|-33,473
|-15.24%
|TMC
|TMC
|18,960
|Panihati
|189,714
|222,229
|-32,515
|-14.63%
|TMC
|BJP
|28,836
|Howrah Madhya
|214,821
|251,112
|-36,291
|-14.45%
|TMC
|TMC
|16,083
|Serampore
|205,662
|239,339
|-33,677
|-14.07%
|TMC
|BJP
|8,685
Another set of 14 constituencies saw a significant increase in voter numbers after the revision. However, the scale of increase was lower compared to the decline seen elsewhere.
|Constituency Name
|Voters (After SIR)
|Voters (2021)
|Difference
|Percentage Change
|2021 Winner
|2026 Winner
|2026 Margin
|Khejuri (SC)
|247,976
|228,219
|19,757
|8.66%
|BJP
|BJP
|32,690
|Patashpur
|247,037
|227,959
|19,078
|8.37%
|TMC
|BJP
|9,051
|Bhangar
|272,711
|251,977
|20,734
|8.23%
|TMC
|AISF
|32,088
|Moyna
|264,971
|245,063
|19,908
|8.12%
|TMC
|BJP
|16,241
|Nandakumar
|264,437
|244,675
|19,762
|8.08%
|BJP
|BJP
|30,603
|Nandigram
|266,415
|247,251
|19,164
|7.05%
|BJP
|BJP
|9,665
|Chandipur
|255,924
|237,527
|18,397
|7.75%
|BJP
|BJP
|20,270
|Mahisadal
|253,523
|235,369
|18,154
|7.71%
|TMC
|BJP
|26,238
|Onda
|262,408
|244,130
|18,278
|7.49%
|BJP
|BJP
|31,723
|Tamluk
|274,508
|255,627
|18,881
|7.39%
|TMC
|BJP
|34,729
|Bhagabanpur
|263,775
|245,647
|18,128
|7.38%
|BJP
|BJP
|20,878
|Sabang
|274,383
|255,603
|18,780
|7.35%
|TMC
|BJP
|11,136
|Joypur
|253,825
|236,633
|17,192
|7.27%
|TMC
|BJP
|22,218
|Kotulpur (SC)
|253,697
|237,059
|16,638
|7.02%
|TMC
|BJP
|34,367
In these constituencies, the BJP performed strongly, winning 12 of the 14 seats, while the TMC secured only one. Victory margins in these seats were also notably high. For instance, Khejuri recorded a margin of 32,690 votes, Nandakumar 30,603, Onda 31,723, Tamluk 34,729 and Kotulpur 34,367.
A geographical pattern is also visible here. The highest increases in voter numbers were recorded in East Medinipur and the Jangalmahal–Bankura belt, regions where the BJP also registered strong electoral gains. On the other hand, in areas where voter numbers declined, the TMC appears to have performed relatively better.
SIR controversy remains central to political debate
The SIR process has remained a major point of political contention throughout the election. Around 91 lakh names were removed from the voter rolls. Of these, about 63 lakh were categorised as absent, shifted, deceased or duplicate, while the Election Commission cited “logical discrepancies” in approximately 27 lakh cases.
Mamata Banerjee has strongly opposed the revision exercise, alleging that it was carried out to target her party’s core voter base and was linked to larger concerns such as the NRC. The Election Commission, however, has maintained that the process was conducted as per established norms.
While the political debate continues, the data shows that voter list changes had a varied impact across constituencies, shaping outcomes differently in different regions rather than producing a uniform result across the state.