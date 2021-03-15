West Bengal Election 2021: You’re in pain but what about families of BJP workers killed in Bengal, Amit Shah targets Mamata

Amit Shah in Bengal

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Home Minister Amit Shah today attacked chief minister Mamata Banerjee for the killings of over a hundred BJP workers allegedly by “TMC goons” in West Bengal. Addressing a rally at Ranibandh in the Bankura district, Shah today wished Mamata a speedy recovery but asked her whether she could feel the pain of families of his workers who have been killed during her rule in West Bengal.

“Didi (Mamata Banerjee), when you got hurt in your leg, you felt pain. I wish you a speedy recovery. But, what about the pain of the mothers of 130 BJP activists who were killed by TMC goons. Did you ever try to feel their pain?…You never felt the pain of these people. They will give you a befitting reply while casting their votes in the assembly polls,” he said.

The BJP has been blaming Mamata Banerjee and party leaders for killing of its party workers in Bengal. The saffron party has also prepared a list of the workers killed in the state. Countering the charge, the TMC says that whoever dies in the state the BJP calls him/her its workers. Responding to this, Amit Shah recently said that his party can show joining slips of every party member killed in West Bengal.

Today, Amit Shah promised that if his party is voted to power in the eastern state then it will implement the 7th pay commission for the state government employees. He also said that if the BJP is voted to power in the state, it will ensure that the rights of the tribals are secured. Targeting the Trinamool Congress, the Home Minister said that the ruling party seeks a cut-money even for a tribal certificate. The BJP, he said, will ensure the land rights of the tribals.

“The special focus will be on education, health and drinking water for the tribals in the area. We will also mention it in our manifesto,” Shah said. According to PTI, Bankura district, in the western part of the state, has a significant tribal population, crucial to any party’s electoral success.