West Bengal Election 2021: Trinamool Congress releases list of 291 candidates, Mamata Banerjee to contest from Nandigram

West Bengal Election 2021: CM Mamata Banerjee today released a list of 291 TMC candidates for the upcoming polls.

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today confirmed that she will be contesting the electoral battle from Nandigram. The constituency falls in East Midnapore District and was one of the two epicentres of the Trinamool Congress’ anti-land-acquisition movement that saw Banerjee uproot the 34-year rule of the Left Front government. It was Nandigram and Singur that helped Banerjee win the 2011 Assembly elections in West Bengal.

Notably, rebel TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari, who is now with the BJP, had challenged Mamata Banerjee to contest from Nandigram. He had vowed to defeat her from the constituency. Adhikari had also offered to contest from Nandigram against Banerjee. If that happens, the political epicentre of this election will shift from Bhowanipore, the CM’s traditional constituency, to Nandigram. Just around two weeks ago, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya had also dared Mamata Banerjee to contest from Nandigram. Now, since Banerjee had made clear her move, it will be interesting to see whether the BJP fields Adhikari against her.

The CM has also announced the names of 291 candidates for West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021. The TMC has left three seats for its allies to contest from North Bengal and other regions. TMC has fielded 50 female, 79 Scheduled Caste (SC), 42 Muslim and 17 Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates.

“Today, we are releasing a list of 291 candidates which includes 50 women and 42 Muslim candidates. On 3 seats of north Bengal, we are not putting up our candidates and has left it for allies. I will contest from Nandigram. From the Bhowanipore constituency, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay will be contesting in the upcoming assembly elections,” said Banerjee.

She informed that she will be visiting Nandigram on March 9. “On 10th March, I will file the nomination at Haldia,” said Banerjee. She also thanked Tejashwi Yadav, Arvind Kejriwal, Hemant Soren and Shiv Sena for extending their support to the party.

Mamata Banerjee said that 27-28 sitting MLAs have not been given the ticket while those over 80 years in age will give a miss to the polls. TMC ministers Amit Mitra and Partha Chattopadhyay have also failed to find a place in the TMC’s candidates list for the West Bengal Assembly elections.