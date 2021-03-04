West Bengal Election 2021: TMC turncoat performs sit-ups on stage after return to BJP

West Bengal Election 2021: Susant Pal claimed that he was with the BJP before 2005.

West Begal Election 2021: The exodus of TMC leaders to the BJP continues despite the announcement of the poll schedule in West Bengal. Another TMC leader Susanta Pal switched sides to join the BJP in the presence of Suvendu Adhikari, former TMC leader. While joining the party during a rally in Paschim Medinipur, Pal held his ears and performed three sit-ups asking for forgiveness for staying with the Trinamool Congress for the last 15 years. He claimed that before 2005, he was with the BJP but then joined TMC to defeat the Left.

His video of doing sit-ups is being widely shared.

TMC leader Susanta Pal performed sit-ups on stage as he joined the BJP. He held his ears and did sit-ups asking for "forgiveness" for staying with @MamataOfficial's Trinamool Congress. #BengalMaangePoribortan pic.twitter.com/LieKYUq36F — Priti Gandhi – प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) March 4, 2021

In the recent past, over 50 leaders of the TMC have crossed over the BJP which includes big names like Rajib Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari, Baishali Dalmiya, Jitendra Tiwari, Prabir Ghoshal, Rathin Chakravarty and Rudranil Ghosh. Yesterday, three councillors from Asansol joined the saffron party. Besides them, Bidhannagar Mayor-in-council Debasish Jana also jumped the side to join the BJP.

On the other hand, the TMC is aggressively inducting people associated with the Bengali film industry and sports into the party fold. Bengali actor Sayantika Banerjee, actor Subhadra Mukherjee, singer Aditi Munshi and film actor and director Dheeraj Pandit who is the wife of North 24 Parganas Trinamool Youth Congress president Debraj Chakraborty, Cricketer Manoj Tiwary and footballer Soumik Dey are some key names who have joined the party recently.

However, some BJP leaders have also crossed over to the TMC. Former Vice President of BJP SC Morcha Deepak Roy, former Special Member of BJP SC Morcha Subrata Roy and BJP leader Usha Chowdhury had recently joined the Trinamool Congress. The TMC had said that the leaders joined the party inspired by CM Mamata Banerjee’s development works.

Elections for the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases. The first phase of polls will be held on March 27 while the voting for the eighth and the last phase will be held on April 29.