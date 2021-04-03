West Bengal Election 2021: TMC government proved to be a disaster for Bengal, says PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi claimed that if a player raises a question on the umpire time and again, one should know that there's some problem with the player's game.

Campaigning in West Bengal for the third phase polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today alleged that the Trinamool Congress government has proved to be a disaster for the state. PM Modi said that humanity teaches to extend helping hands to those in trouble but the TMC turned people’s problem into earning opportunity. Hitting out at the CM Mamata Banerjee, PM Narendra Modi claimed that a major reason for her bewilderment is her report card of 10 years. “Old industries have been shut down. Possibilities of new industries, new investment, new business and employment have also been closed down,” alleged the PM.

The BJP leader claimed that if a player raises a question on the umpire time and again, one should know that there’s some problem with the player’s game. He said that if someone questions the EVM or the EC time and again in politics, one must understand that their game’s over.

PM Modi again attacked the Banerjee government for not implementing Ayushman Bharat, Kisan Samman Nidhi and other central schemes. He said that the government that will be formed on May 2 will not only be a double engine government, but it will also be a government that will give double benefit and direct benefit. PM Modi said that a decision to implement PM Kisan Samman Nidhi will be taken at the very first Cabinet meeting. He alleged that Mamata Banerjee has done injustice to the farmers of Bengal. “Didi has shown special hatred towards the farmers of Bengal. More than 10 crore farmers across the country have received the benefit of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. 1.25 lakh crore rupees have been deposited directly into the bank accounts. There is no cut money, no bribe…After the BJP government comes to power in Bengal, the first task will be to decide on the interest of the farmers. It will be decided to implement the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi in Bengal in the first cabinet meeting itself. Rs 18,000 will be transferred to each farmer of Bengal,” said PM Modi.

He said that the poor are getting free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh under Ayushman Bharat across the country but Didi did not let any poor get the benefit of Ayushman Bharat. He said that the central government has started a scheme to provide unsecured bank loans to rickshaw-pullers, street vendors and handcart owners who work in cities but the Mamata Banerjee government did not implement it properly.

PM Narendra Modi alleged that TMC’s syndicate has ruined the Hooghly river as well. “They have no effective policies against illegal construction and industrial waste. This is because they run the syndicate themselves and several treatment plants don’t function,” claimed the PM.

He said that Banerjee and her party’s blocked mentality has affected connectivity in the region as well and alleged that TMC leaders are creating several blockades for railway lines in the region. Pm Modi said that the BJP government will improve connectivity in the region.

Referring to Mamata Banerjee’s statement that people gather in the BJP rallies for money, PM Modi said that the CM has insulted the people of Bengal with her statement. “Didi says people take money to attend BJP rallies. Didi, Bengalis are self-respecting people. Didi, you have insulted the people of Bengal with this statement,” said PM Modi.

The PM claimed that Nandigram has shown a glimpse of what is going to happen on May 2. West Bengal is voting in an eight-phase election with the counting of votes scheduled on May 2.