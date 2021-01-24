West Bengal Election 2021: Still with party, future move depends on situation, says TMC MLA Rajib Banerjee

Banerjee, while speaking to reporters after garlanding a bust of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in his Domjur assembly constituency in Howrah district, said he has no immediate plan to quit from the MLA's post.
A day after quitting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet, TMC MLA Rajib Banerjee on Saturday said he is still with the party but his future move will depend on the situation.
Banerjee, while speaking to reporters after garlanding a bust of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in his Domjur assembly constituency in Howrah district, said he has no immediate plan to quit from the MLA’s post.