West Bengal Election 2021: Still with party, future move depends on situation, says TMC MLA Rajib Banerjee

January 24, 2021 9:00 AM

Banerjee, while speaking to reporters after garlanding a bust of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in his Domjur assembly constituency in Howrah district, said he has no immediate plan to quit from the MLA's post.

Rajib BanerjeeBanerjee, while speaking to reporters after garlanding a bust of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in his Domjur assembly constituency in Howrah district, said he has no immediate plan to quit from the MLA's post. (Photo source: IE)

A day after quitting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet, TMC MLA Rajib Banerjee on Saturday said he is still with the party but his future move will depend on the situation.

“I will remain a party worker, a TMC MLA but I cannot say now what will be my future move, which will depend on the situation,” Banerjee, who had handled irrigation and forest portfolios, said.

Banerjee had earlier aired his grievances over loyal and hard-working leaders and workers allegedly not being given due respect in the party and the disconnect between the top brass and grassroots.

Mamata Banerjeewest bengal assembly elections
